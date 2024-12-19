Thursday, December 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian Navy speedboat-ferry crash: Admiral condoles tragedy; probe ordered

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Dec 19: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and the Indian Navy on Thursday offered condolences to grieving families of victims who lost their lives in the naval speedboat and passenger ferry collision in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, even as the search continues for 2 missing persons.

The Indian Navy has ordered a Board of Inquiry to probe the mid-sea accident to establish the facts of the case in which a speedboat out on engine-trials went berserk and rammed into the passenger ferry with over 100 tourists.

The disaster occurred around 5 km off the Gateway of India, leading to four deaths out of the six personnel in the naval speedboat and nine civilians, who were sailing in a private boat, ‘Neelkamal’ to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Elephanta Isles.

Among them was a naval officer and three OEMs, and the civilians, who were mostly tourists from different parts of India, included two minors, six females and the rest males, while two others have yet to be traced. The search and rescue operations resumed this morning to track the two missing persons in what is billed as one of the worst-ever maritime disasters around Mumbai.

An official said that the Indian Navy has deployed a helicopter, eight ships and one vessel of the Indian Coast Guard for the overnight search operation that continued till this (December 19) evening, while regular ferries to and from Elephanta continued today as usual.

The owner of the ‘Neelkamal’, Rajendra Padte, said that the vessel had departed on its regular tourism voyage to Elephanta Islands at around 3.15 p.m. and barely an hour later the deadly collision tragedy was reported, “but it was not our fault”. As per officials, the speedboat reportedly developed a snag during the engine trials.

The pilot lost control and rammed with full force into the tourist boat, as chilling videos of the incident surfaced late last night. Peasants & Workers Party of India (PWP) General Secretary and ex-legislator Jayant P. Patil, who was present at the spot, slammed the concerned authorities for the massive tragedy with the ‘Neelkamal’ sinking soon afterward.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis plus several Opposition leaders condoled the tragedy and the loss of innocent lives.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and the CM announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of each deceased, plus financial assistance to all the injured.

The deceased have been identified as: two minors, Nidhish Rakesh Ahire, 8-year-old boy (Nashik), Mahi Sairam Pavra, 3-year-old girl (Dhule); besides the five women Harshada Rakesh Ahire, 31 (Nashik), Shafina Ashraf Pathan, 34 (Goa), Rama Ratidevi Gupta, 50 (Palghar), Pragnya Vinod Kamble, 39 (Navi Mumbai).

The other males who drowned in the catastrophe include T. Deepak, around 40, and Mahendrasingh Vijaysingh Shekhawat, 31, both with Indian Navy (Mumbai and Raigad), Rakesh Nanaji Ahire, 34 (Nashik), Pravin Ramnath Sharma, 34, (Andhra Pradesh), Mangesh Mahadev Kelkar, 33 (Thane), Mohammed Rehman Qureshi, 35 (Bihar) and Deepak Neelkanth Wakchaure, 50 (Mumbai).

IANS

Previous article
Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound
Next article
PM Modi speaks with King Charles, reaffirms commitment to bolster India-UK ties
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Police STF busts jihadi terror module; B’deshi national among 8 arrested

Guwahati, Dec 19: The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) with the help of Kerala and West Bengal...
NATIONAL

PM Modi speaks with King Charles, reaffirms commitment to bolster India-UK ties

New Delhi, Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Britain's King Charles III, holding discussions...
NATIONAL

Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound

Nongpoh, December 19: The Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and Drivers Association (NRAODA), an organization of autorickshaw owners and...
Economy

Rupee falls to all-time low of 85.12 against US dollar over hawkish Fed outlook

New Delhi, Dec 19:  The Indian rupee fell 18 paise to all-time low of 85.12 against the US...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Police STF busts jihadi terror module; B’deshi national among 8 arrested

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 19: The Assam Police Special Task Force...

PM Modi speaks with King Charles, reaffirms commitment to bolster India-UK ties

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound

NATIONAL 0
Nongpoh, December 19: The Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Police STF busts jihadi terror module; B’deshi national among 8 arrested

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 19: The Assam Police Special Task Force...

PM Modi speaks with King Charles, reaffirms commitment to bolster India-UK ties

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound

NATIONAL 0
Nongpoh, December 19: The Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge