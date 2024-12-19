Thursday, December 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nongpoh, December 19: The Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and Drivers Association (NRAODA), an organization of autorickshaw owners and drivers in Nongpoh, on Thursday inaugurated its new office located at the compound of the District Transport Office (DTO) in Ri Bhoi District. This initiative aims to streamline and facilitate the association’s operations for the benefit of autorickshaw owners and drivers in the region.

The new office was inaugurated by Mayralborn Syiem, MLA of Nongpoh constituency, in the presence of John Nongrang, Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of the DTO Nongpoh office, Plielad Tiewsoh, Adviser to NRAODA, NRAODA leaders, and autorickshaw owners and drivers from various units.

Banasar Lyngdoh Nonglait, President of NRAODA, expressed his happiness during the event, highlighting that the association managed to open its fully functional office within a few months of the new leadership taking charge. He noted that the previous leadership had been inactive for over 13 years.

He further stated that the new office would facilitate efficient management, enabling the leaders to work diligently and explore avenues to improve the lives of autorickshaw owners and drivers. It would also help address their domestic needs and promote their overall progress.

MLA Mayralborn Syiem commended NRAODA for inaugurating its office to better serve the autorickshaw community. He encouraged the leaders and drivers to work hard, remain honest in their profession, and cultivate a spirit of mutual support while avoiding criticism of others.

As part of the celebration of the association’s achievement in establishing its office within a few months of the new leadership, as well as the observance of advance Christmas and New Year, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, followed by a gathering of joy and camaraderie.

Previous article
Rupee falls to all-time low of 85.12 against US dollar over hawkish Fed outlook
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Rupee falls to all-time low of 85.12 against US dollar over hawkish Fed outlook

New Delhi, Dec 19:  The Indian rupee fell 18 paise to all-time low of 85.12 against the US...
INTERNATIONAL

35 more Pakistanis confirmed dead in Greece boat capsize incident

Islamabad, Dec 19: At least 40 Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic Greece boat capsize incident,...
NATIONAL

BJP MP alleges Rahul Gandhi pushed him, LoP dismisses claim

New Delhi, Dec 19: A heated confrontation unfolded in Parliament premises on Thursday during a protest by Opposition...
NATIONAL

RG Kar rape-murder: Victim’s parents approach Calcutta HC seeking fresh probe

Kolkata, Dec 19:  Not satisfied with the current course of investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rupee falls to all-time low of 85.12 against US dollar over hawkish Fed outlook

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 19:  The Indian rupee fell 18...

35 more Pakistanis confirmed dead in Greece boat capsize incident

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Dec 19: At least 40 Pakistanis have lost...

BJP MP alleges Rahul Gandhi pushed him, LoP dismisses claim

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 19: A heated confrontation unfolded in...
Load more

Popular news

Rupee falls to all-time low of 85.12 against US dollar over hawkish Fed outlook

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 19:  The Indian rupee fell 18...

35 more Pakistanis confirmed dead in Greece boat capsize incident

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Dec 19: At least 40 Pakistanis have lost...

BJP MP alleges Rahul Gandhi pushed him, LoP dismisses claim

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 19: A heated confrontation unfolded in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge