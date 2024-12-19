Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound

Nongpoh, December 19: The Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and Drivers Association (NRAODA), an organization of autorickshaw owners and drivers in Nongpoh, on Thursday inaugurated its new office located at the compound of the District Transport Office (DTO) in Ri Bhoi District. This initiative aims to streamline and facilitate the association’s operations for the benefit of autorickshaw owners and drivers in the region.

The new office was inaugurated by Mayralborn Syiem, MLA of Nongpoh constituency, in the presence of John Nongrang, Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of the DTO Nongpoh office, Plielad Tiewsoh, Adviser to NRAODA, NRAODA leaders, and autorickshaw owners and drivers from various units.

Banasar Lyngdoh Nonglait, President of NRAODA, expressed his happiness during the event, highlighting that the association managed to open its fully functional office within a few months of the new leadership taking charge. He noted that the previous leadership had been inactive for over 13 years.

He further stated that the new office would facilitate efficient management, enabling the leaders to work diligently and explore avenues to improve the lives of autorickshaw owners and drivers. It would also help address their domestic needs and promote their overall progress.

MLA Mayralborn Syiem commended NRAODA for inaugurating its office to better serve the autorickshaw community. He encouraged the leaders and drivers to work hard, remain honest in their profession, and cultivate a spirit of mutual support while avoiding criticism of others.

As part of the celebration of the association’s achievement in establishing its office within a few months of the new leadership, as well as the observance of advance Christmas and New Year, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, followed by a gathering of joy and camaraderie.