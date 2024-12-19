Thursday, December 19, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Rupee falls to all-time low of 85.12 against US dollar over hawkish Fed outlook

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 19:  The Indian rupee fell 18 paise to all-time low of 85.12 against the US dollar on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) over Federal Reserve’s hawkish commentary on rate cut outlook.

The U.S. Fed meeting which was held on Wednesday, shifted its focus towards maximum employment and price stability, the FOMC halved the number of rate cuts expected for 2025.

After the US Fed’s decision, there was a strong rally in the dollar and the dollar index crossed the 108 level. Apart from the Indian currency, its effect was also seen in other foreign currencies. The Indian currency opened on a weak note at Rs 85.06 against the dollar. Investors’ sentiment was affected by the soft trend of domestic stock markets, demand for dollars from importers, and foreign capital withdrawal. The Indian rupee closed at a record low of 84.94 against the US currency on the previous trading day.

“The dollar index rising above 108 and the 10-year bond yield spiking to 4.52 per cent are negatives from the perspective of FII fund flows. But this is likely to be only temporary,” said experts.

After the US Fed’s decision, the Dow Jones declined 2.58 per cent and closed at 42,326.87. The S&P 500 dropped 2.95 per cent to 5,872.20 and the Nasdaq declined 3.56 per cent to close at 19,392.69. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,316.81 crore in India on December18, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 4,084.08 crore on the same day.

The Indian stock market opened with a decline on Thursday. At around 01:14 pm, the Sensex was trading at 79,300.6 after dropping 881.51 points or 1.10 per cent, while the Nifty was trading at 23,966.15 after dropping 232.70 points or 0.96 per cent.

IANS

Previous article
35 more Pakistanis confirmed dead in Greece boat capsize incident
Next article
Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound

Nongpoh, December 19: The Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and Drivers Association (NRAODA), an organization of autorickshaw owners and...
INTERNATIONAL

35 more Pakistanis confirmed dead in Greece boat capsize incident

Islamabad, Dec 19: At least 40 Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic Greece boat capsize incident,...
NATIONAL

BJP MP alleges Rahul Gandhi pushed him, LoP dismisses claim

New Delhi, Dec 19: A heated confrontation unfolded in Parliament premises on Thursday during a protest by Opposition...
NATIONAL

RG Kar rape-murder: Victim’s parents approach Calcutta HC seeking fresh probe

Kolkata, Dec 19:  Not satisfied with the current course of investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound

NATIONAL 0
Nongpoh, December 19: The Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and...

35 more Pakistanis confirmed dead in Greece boat capsize incident

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Dec 19: At least 40 Pakistanis have lost...

BJP MP alleges Rahul Gandhi pushed him, LoP dismisses claim

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 19: A heated confrontation unfolded in...
Load more

Popular news

Nongpoh auto owners, drivers open office at DTO compound

NATIONAL 0
Nongpoh, December 19: The Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and...

35 more Pakistanis confirmed dead in Greece boat capsize incident

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Dec 19: At least 40 Pakistanis have lost...

BJP MP alleges Rahul Gandhi pushed him, LoP dismisses claim

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 19: A heated confrontation unfolded in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge