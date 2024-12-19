Shillong Lajong face Delhi FC

Shillong, Dec 18: Shillong Lajong FC will lock horns with Delhi FC on Thursday at 2 PM at the Coach Ali Hassan Football Stadium in Mahilpur, Punjab. This highly anticipated match marks Lajong’s first away fixture of the ongoing I-League season, promising an exciting contest as both teams aim to climb the points table.

Lajong enters the encounter on the back of a gritty draw against Gokulam Kerala in their previous match. The team has shown resilience throughout the season, currently sitting in 6th position with 6 points from five matches. Their record so far includes one win, three draws, and a single loss, reflecting a determined approach as they adapt to the challenges of the I-League.

Delhi FC, meanwhile, finds itself in 11th position, just one point adrift of Lajong. With a record of one win, two draws, and two losses, the hosts are equally hungry for victory to regain momentum in their campaign. Both teams have everything to play for, and with just one point separating them, the stakes are high.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference earlier today, Lajong’s head coach, Jose Carlos Rodriguez Hevia, acknowledged the significance of the upcoming challenge. “After playing five consecutive matches at home, this is a different kind of test for us as we head into our first away game of the season. The boys are ready, and we’re determined to secure all three points to finish the year on a high note,” he said.

The Coach Ali Hassan Football Stadium in Punjab provides a neutral venue, and with both teams keen on gaining ground, fans can expect an intense battle on the field.

A victory for Lajong would solidify their position in the top half of the table, while a win for Delhi FC could potentially catapult them to mid-table safety.

Adding to the excitement, the match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 2, and fans can also tune in via the SSEN mobile app or the ssen.co website to catch the action.

With the I-League progressing into a critical phase, Thursday’s encounter promises to be a tightly contested affair as Shillong Lajong and Delhi FC vie for supremacy in Mahilpur.