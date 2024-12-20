Friday, December 20, 2024
Modi speaks with King Charles

Reaffirms commitment to bolster India-UK ties

New Delhi, Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Britain’s King Charles III, holding discussions “on a number of subjects of mutual interest”, besides exchanging greetings on the upcoming festive occasions of Christmas and the New Year.
“It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Charles III today. Reaffirmed commitment to bolster India-UK ties. Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action and sustainability. Wished him good health and wellbeing,” PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.
The PMO revealed that the British monarch and PM Modi recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the United Kingdom.
“They exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and the recently concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Discussions were also held on a number of subjects of mutual interest, including Climate Action and sustainability. Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for His Majesty’s sustained advocacy and initiatives on these issues and briefed him on the multiple initiatives undertaken by India… Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the King for his good health and well being,” read a statement issued by the PMO.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his and people of India’s wishes for the speedy recovery and good health to King Charles.
In reply to a post on X by the Royal Family communicating the news of the King suffering a form of cancer, the Prime Minister on February 6 posted: “I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III.” The two dignitaries had also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic during their phone conversation in April 2020. Prime Minister Modi had then conveyed his condolences for the loss of life in the UK from Covid and had expressed satisfaction that Prince Charles – he had not ascended the throne then – had recovered from his own recent indisposition.
Charles had expressed his appreciation for the members of the Indian diaspora in the UK, including many members of the National Health Service, who played a seminal role in combatting the pandemic.
He also referred to the selfless work being done by religious and social organisations of the Indian community in the UK besides thanking the Prime Minister for the facilitation and assistance provided for UK citizens stranded in India during the crisis. Both dignitaries had also discussed Ayurveda with PM Modi explaining Indian initiatives aimed at teaching basic yoga exercises through short animation videos. (IANS)

