Friday, December 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Dharavi slum redevelopment: Bombay HC upholds tender awarded to Adani Group

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Dec 20: Citing weak grounds for a challenge, the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition against the Maharashtra government’s decision on the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai and upheld the tender awarded to Adani Properties Private Limited.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar dismissed a petition filed by UAE-based Seclink Technologies Corporation, saying: “The grounds raised in the petition lack force and effort.

The challenge to the government’s action of cancelling the earlier tender and issuing a fresh tender award fails.” The Adani Group had emerged as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment Project and bagged it with its Rs 5,069-crore offer in the 2022 tender process.

In the first tender issued in 2018, the petitioner company had emerged as the highest bidder with its Rs 7,200-crore offer. The Eknath Shinde government had cancelled the 2018 tender and issued a fresh one in 2022 with additional conditions.

The state government decided to include 45 acres of railway land in the project for slum rehabilitation, an element not included in the original proposal. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had recommended that the state government issue a new tender to reflect the changes and incorporate factors like the costs of acquiring this land.

The state government had opposed the petitioner’s claim and maintained that the revised tender conditions were not arbitrary but were important for ensuring that the development was financially viable.

Referring to the changed economic landscape between 2019 and 2022, the state government justified its decision to cancel the 2018 tender and issue a fresh one in 2022. Seclink Technologies Corporation first challenged the cancellation of the 2018 tender and subsequently the 2022 tender award to the Adani Group.

The state government had submitted before the High Court that the tender process was transparent. Dharavi, one of the world’s largest slums, is spread over 2.8 sq km of prime land near the Bandra-Kurla.

Established in 1884 during the British colonial era, it initially housed expelled factories and residents from Mumbai’s city centre. Its informal leather and pottery industries are estimated to employ over 100,000 people. The Dharavi redevelopment plan seeks to replace the existing informal settlements with modern housing, infrastructure, and commercial spaces.

IANS

Previous article
Indian stock market loses over 1.4 pc amid global selloff
Next article
Indonesia to conduct early detection for terrorist threat on worship places
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Industry must fully integrate with govt digital platforms to boost logistics sector: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 20:  Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday called for a 100...
NATIONAL

HM Shah inaugurates accommodations for troopers along Bengal, Tripura borders

Agartala, Dec 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday virtually inaugurated the state-of-the-art accommodations for border guarding...
NATIONAL

‘Dima Hasao – explore the wonder of nature’ splendid book on bio-resources and ethnic way of life

  Guwahati, Dec 20: Dima Hasao Forest Division (West), Dima Hasao in Assam and biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) have...
NATIONAL

Congress leaders conspiring to create unrest in Guwahati: Assam CM

​ Guwahati, Dec 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Friday that the Congress leaders have...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Industry must fully integrate with govt digital platforms to boost logistics sector: Piyush Goyal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 20:  Union Minister of Commerce and...

HM Shah inaugurates accommodations for troopers along Bengal, Tripura borders

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Dec 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

‘Dima Hasao – explore the wonder of nature’ splendid book on bio-resources and ethnic way of life

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Dec 20: Dima Hasao Forest Division (West), Dima...
Load more

Popular news

Industry must fully integrate with govt digital platforms to boost logistics sector: Piyush Goyal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 20:  Union Minister of Commerce and...

HM Shah inaugurates accommodations for troopers along Bengal, Tripura borders

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Dec 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

‘Dima Hasao – explore the wonder of nature’ splendid book on bio-resources and ethnic way of life

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Dec 20: Dima Hasao Forest Division (West), Dima...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge