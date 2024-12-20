Friday, December 20, 2024
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

5 terrorists killed, security personnel injured in encounter
Srinagar, Dec 19: Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled top commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here. Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of the day, they said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said. They said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated. (PTI)

Bear, two cubs killed in Naxal IED blast
Dantewada, Dec 19: A female bear and its two cubs were killed when an IED planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, a forest official said on Thursday. The incident took place a few days back in Kohkabeda under Barsoor police station limits but it came to light now when some villagers spotted the carcasses and alerted police, the official said. “Since the area is highly sensitive and located in Abhujmaad, considered a stronghold of Naxalites, forest personnel have been trying to reach the spot while maintaining caution. Even locals refrain from visiting the area fearing IEDs planted by Naxalites to target security forces,” he said. (PTI)

Man gets life term for raping minor niece
Budaun, Dec 19: A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for raping his three-year-old niece four years ago. Government counsel Pradeep Bharti said special judge (POCSO Act) Deepak Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict towards the minor survivor’s medical treatment and rehabilitation. “The incident took place in December, 2020, in the Wazirganj police station area. The accused, identified as Vinod, lured the girl to a nearby field and raped her. (PTI)

Srinagar records season’s coldest night
Srinagar, Dec 19: At minus 6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Srinagar city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far as severe cold swept across the Valley. MET Department officials said that the minimum temperature dropped to minus 6 degrees Celsius on Thursday in Srinagar city, which is the lowest recorded this season so far. (PTI)

