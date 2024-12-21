8 idols in three Hindu temples vandalised in B’desh; one held

Dhaka, Dec 20: In fresh incidents, miscreants have vandalised eight idols in three Hindu temples in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh and Dinajpur over two days, a media report said on Friday.

Police have arrested one person in connection with vandalism at one of the temples, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

These are the latest in a series of incidents against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

In Mymensingh’s Haluaghat sub-district, three idols of two temples were vandalised early Thursday and Friday.

Quoting temple sources and locals, Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station, said miscreants ransacked two idols of Bonderpara Temple in the Shakuai union of Haluaghat in the early hours of Friday.

In another incident, criminals vandalised an idol at Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora union of Haluaghat early Thursday.

In Dinajpur’s Birganj sub-district, five idols were vandalised at Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple on Tuesday. (PTI)