Saturday, December 21, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

8 idols in three Hindu temples vandalised in B’desh; one held

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, Dec 20: In fresh incidents, miscreants have vandalised eight idols in three Hindu temples in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh and Dinajpur over two days, a media report said on Friday.
Police have arrested one person in connection with vandalism at one of the temples, The Daily Star newspaper reported.
These are the latest in a series of incidents against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.
In Mymensingh’s Haluaghat sub-district, three idols of two temples were vandalised early Thursday and Friday.
Quoting temple sources and locals, Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station, said miscreants ransacked two idols of Bonderpara Temple in the Shakuai union of Haluaghat in the early hours of Friday.
In another incident, criminals vandalised an idol at Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora union of Haluaghat early Thursday.
In Dinajpur’s Birganj sub-district, five idols were vandalised at Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple on Tuesday. (PTI)

Previous article
Khalistani separatist Pannun’s threat to Indian ambassador ‘serious’ issue, taken up with US: MEA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Nuggets

Nongkrem MDC donates Mobile Healthcare Services SHILLONG, Dec 20: Independent MDC from Nongkrem, Lambor Malngiang, on Friday donated Mobile...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC awaits Guv assent to implement Land Act

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is awaiting the Governor’s assent to the rules...
MEGHALAYA

EKH DC bans gambling, illegal fee collection on at Shillong Peak

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The East Khasi Hills district administration has imposed restrictions on gambling and the illegal collection...
MEGHALAYA

HSPDP releases first list of candidates for ADC elections

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) on Friday released its first list of candidates...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Nuggets

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongkrem MDC donates Mobile Healthcare Services SHILLONG, Dec 20: Independent...

KHADC awaits Guv assent to implement Land Act

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...

EKH DC bans gambling, illegal fee collection on at Shillong Peak

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 20: The East Khasi Hills district administration...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Nuggets

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongkrem MDC donates Mobile Healthcare Services SHILLONG, Dec 20: Independent...

KHADC awaits Guv assent to implement Land Act

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...

EKH DC bans gambling, illegal fee collection on at Shillong Peak

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 20: The East Khasi Hills district administration...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge