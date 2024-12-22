Sunday, December 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

BJP’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ move to cover up failures: Pala

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: State Congress chief Vincent H Pala on Saturday said the BJP is propagating the idea of “One Nation, One Election” to divert people’s attention from the real issues, whether it is price rise or the issue of industrialist Gautam Adani.
Pala told reporters the BJP knows it cannot succeed with this move in Parliament as it will require three-fourths majority.
“The BJP is trying to divert the minds of the people to cover up its failures,” the former Shillong MP said.
Mentioning that he was in the Parliamentary Committee on “One Nation, One Election”, he said the BJP’s agenda behind this move is to crush the regional parties since Lok Sabha, Assembly and local bodies elections as well as district council elections will be held simultaneously.
According to him, the regional parties will suffer if the BJP achieves the One Nation, One Election goal.
“We will have to wait to see if this plan of the BJP materialises or not,” the State Congress president said.
Pala said that the Congress stands opposed to this move as in a democracy, it is not right to suppress anyone or finish any political parties.
“We need to respect the mandate of the people and not mislead them. It is due to this reason that the Congress does not favour the idea of one election for one nation,” he added.

Govt’s priorities misplaced: VPP
Petition to Katakey panel claims coal mining under way in SGH
