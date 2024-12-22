Petition to Katakey panel claims coal mining under way in SGH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: A social activist from Williamnagar, Mingran T Sangma, has petitioned the Justice Katakey-led committee, appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya, through the Chief Secretary, alleging ongoing illegal and unscientific rat-hole mining at Dobakol Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills. The activist claims these activities are occurring right under the nose of the district administration.

In his complaint, Mingran T Sangma alleged that despite multiple orders passed by the High Court of Meghalaya, the police department, district administration, and other concerned authorities have failed to take the necessary steps to comply with the court’s directions.

He further alleged that the continued illegal mining activities highlight the Meghalaya government’s lack of seriousness in curbing these practices. In addition to illegal coal mining, Sangma claimed that illegal coal transportation is rampant throughout the Garo Hills region.

Sangma also pointed out that the movement of overloaded trucks in Meghalaya is causing significant damage to roads and bridges. He stated that this illegal activity has been ongoing since the first week of December. The social activist has urged the High Court-appointed Katakey panel to intervene in the matter and conduct a spot inquiry to address these violations.