Cong chief alleges internal power struggles within NPP

Investment Act Row

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala has claimed that the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act (MSIPFA) 2024 was enacted partly due to internal power struggles within the National People’s Party (NPP).

Accusing Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of wanting to centralise control, Pala said, “This is the main reason the government did away with the single-window agency under the Industries department. Now, with the IMA placed under the Planning Department, which is controlled by the Chief Minister, he has full authority to bring in private investors to set up major industries in the state.”

It may be noted that the Industries department is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Speaking to reporters, Pala highlighted that the state has yet to witness significant investment since the launch of its investment policy in March this year. “The process is too lengthy and bureaucratic, which discourages private investors from moving forward with projects,” he said.

Pala explained that the government enacted the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act (MSIPFA) 2024, replacing the single-window agency previously managed by the Industries department with the IMA.

On the other hand, the Congress chief has stated that the state government cannot bypass traditional institutions even if it empowers the Invest Meghalaya Authority (IMA) to create a land bank for allocating land to investors.

“But nothing has changed because the government has not amended the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act of 1972. It will still need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Dorbar Shnongs and Himas to acquire land for creating a land bank through the IMA,” Pala said.

He added that amending the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act of 1972 could potentially dilute the state’s existing land tenure system, which protects community ownership of land.