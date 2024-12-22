Sunday, December 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Cong chief alleges internal power struggles within NPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Investment Act Row

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala has claimed that the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act (MSIPFA) 2024 was enacted partly due to internal power struggles within the National People’s Party (NPP).
Accusing Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of wanting to centralise control, Pala said, “This is the main reason the government did away with the single-window agency under the Industries department. Now, with the IMA placed under the Planning Department, which is controlled by the Chief Minister, he has full authority to bring in private investors to set up major industries in the state.”
It may be noted that the Industries department is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.
Speaking to reporters, Pala highlighted that the state has yet to witness significant investment since the launch of its investment policy in March this year. “The process is too lengthy and bureaucratic, which discourages private investors from moving forward with projects,” he said.
Pala explained that the government enacted the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act (MSIPFA) 2024, replacing the single-window agency previously managed by the Industries department with the IMA.
On the other hand, the Congress chief has stated that the state government cannot bypass traditional institutions even if it empowers the Invest Meghalaya Authority (IMA) to create a land bank for allocating land to investors.
“But nothing has changed because the government has not amended the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act of 1972. It will still need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Dorbar Shnongs and Himas to acquire land for creating a land bank through the IMA,” Pala said.
He added that amending the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act of 1972 could potentially dilute the state’s existing land tenure system, which protects community ownership of land.

Previous article
‘Questions’ on infra withhold course approval for engineering college in state
Next article
“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”

A crowded Khyndai Lad junction is decked with lights as Christmas celebrations take flight in the city, on...
MEGHALAYA

‘Questions’ on infra withhold course approval for engineering college in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has withheld its approval for...
MEGHALAYA

Rymbui rejects claims of VPP sweeping polls

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and MLA Lahkmen Rymbui has pointed out the...
MEGHALAYA

Insurgency in NE over, declares HM

It’s time for change in approach of police in NE to ensure speedy justice: Union Home Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”

MEGHALAYA 0
A crowded Khyndai Lad junction is decked with lights...

‘Questions’ on infra withhold course approval for engineering college in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: The All India Council...

Rymbui rejects claims of VPP sweeping polls

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: United Democratic Party (UDP)...
Load more

Popular news

“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”

MEGHALAYA 0
A crowded Khyndai Lad junction is decked with lights...

‘Questions’ on infra withhold course approval for engineering college in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: The All India Council...

Rymbui rejects claims of VPP sweeping polls

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: United Democratic Party (UDP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge