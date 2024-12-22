Sunday, December 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

‘Questions’ on infra withhold course approval for engineering college in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has withheld its approval for the Shillong Government College of Engineering to offer technical education courses, citing concerns over the college’s infrastructure.
“There are some questions from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and AICTE regarding infrastructure, and we are addressing them. Once the process is complete, we will approach the AICTE for project approval and recognition,” said Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma.
The AICTE, a national-level council established in 1945, promotes technical education in India. It is responsible for accrediting technical institutions and programs and setting norms and standards for technical education.
When asked about the specific concerns raised by the AICTE, Sangma explained, “The issues relate to building size and infrastructure.
The AICTE has specific norms regarding the design of buildings, classrooms, and facilities, such as the size of the principal’s office and classrooms.” He added, “The building is ready, but certain modifications need to be made, and we are working on them.”
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had inaugurated the construction of the academic block and boys’ and girls’ hostels on January 1, 2023.
Additionally, the construction of internal roads, landscaping, and the provision of essential services such as electricity and water supply on the campus has been completed. The government has also created 55 teaching and non-teaching posts for the college to ensure smooth operations once the infrastructure concerns are resolved.

Previous article
Rymbui rejects claims of VPP sweeping polls
Next article
Cong chief alleges internal power struggles within NPP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”

A crowded Khyndai Lad junction is decked with lights as Christmas celebrations take flight in the city, on...
MEGHALAYA

Cong chief alleges internal power struggles within NPP

Investment Act Row By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala has claimed that the Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

Rymbui rejects claims of VPP sweeping polls

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and MLA Lahkmen Rymbui has pointed out the...
MEGHALAYA

Insurgency in NE over, declares HM

It’s time for change in approach of police in NE to ensure speedy justice: Union Home Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”

MEGHALAYA 0
A crowded Khyndai Lad junction is decked with lights...

Cong chief alleges internal power struggles within NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
Investment Act Row By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya Congress...

Rymbui rejects claims of VPP sweeping polls

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: United Democratic Party (UDP)...
Load more

Popular news

“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”

MEGHALAYA 0
A crowded Khyndai Lad junction is decked with lights...

Cong chief alleges internal power struggles within NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
Investment Act Row By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya Congress...

Rymbui rejects claims of VPP sweeping polls

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: United Democratic Party (UDP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge