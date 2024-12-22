‘Questions’ on infra withhold course approval for engineering college in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has withheld its approval for the Shillong Government College of Engineering to offer technical education courses, citing concerns over the college’s infrastructure.

“There are some questions from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and AICTE regarding infrastructure, and we are addressing them. Once the process is complete, we will approach the AICTE for project approval and recognition,” said Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma.

The AICTE, a national-level council established in 1945, promotes technical education in India. It is responsible for accrediting technical institutions and programs and setting norms and standards for technical education.

When asked about the specific concerns raised by the AICTE, Sangma explained, “The issues relate to building size and infrastructure.

The AICTE has specific norms regarding the design of buildings, classrooms, and facilities, such as the size of the principal’s office and classrooms.” He added, “The building is ready, but certain modifications need to be made, and we are working on them.”

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had inaugurated the construction of the academic block and boys’ and girls’ hostels on January 1, 2023.

Additionally, the construction of internal roads, landscaping, and the provision of essential services such as electricity and water supply on the campus has been completed. The government has also created 55 teaching and non-teaching posts for the college to ensure smooth operations once the infrastructure concerns are resolved.