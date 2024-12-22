State’s forest cover shrinks by 84 sq km

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya is witnessing an alarming decline in its forest cover. The latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, released by Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, paints a concerning picture for the state.

According to the report, Meghalaya lost 84.07 sq km of its forest cover between 2021 and 2023. This decline forms a part of the broader pattern of deforestation across the ecologically significant Northeastern region, which collectively contributes 21.08% of India’s total forest and tree cover despite occupying just 7.98% of the country’s land area.

The report did not specify exact reasons for Meghalaya’s loss, but it is widely believed to stem from human activities. Agricultural expansion, settlement growth, and infrastructure development are frequently cited as key drivers of deforestation in the state. A significant contributor is traditional Jhum cultivation (shifting cultivation), a practice where forest land is cleared for temporary farming. “While Jhum cultivation holds cultural and economic importance for local communities, its ecological costs are immense,” the report said. “This technique involves clearing forest areas, which leads to habitat fragmentation and soil degradation, posing long-term risks to the state’s biodiversity and environment.” The loss in Meghalaya is part of a larger trend in the Northeast, where Nagaland recorded the highest forest cover loss with 125.22 sq km, followed by Tripura with 100.22 sq km, and Assam with 83.92 sq km.