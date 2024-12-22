Sunday, December 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

State’s forest cover shrinks by 84 sq km

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya is witnessing an alarming decline in its forest cover. The latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, released by Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, paints a concerning picture for the state.
According to the report, Meghalaya lost 84.07 sq km of its forest cover between 2021 and 2023. This decline forms a part of the broader pattern of deforestation across the ecologically significant Northeastern region, which collectively contributes 21.08% of India’s total forest and tree cover despite occupying just 7.98% of the country’s land area.
The report did not specify exact reasons for Meghalaya’s loss, but it is widely believed to stem from human activities. Agricultural expansion, settlement growth, and infrastructure development are frequently cited as key drivers of deforestation in the state. A significant contributor is traditional Jhum cultivation (shifting cultivation), a practice where forest land is cleared for temporary farming. “While Jhum cultivation holds cultural and economic importance for local communities, its ecological costs are immense,” the report said. “This technique involves clearing forest areas, which leads to habitat fragmentation and soil degradation, posing long-term risks to the state’s biodiversity and environment.” The loss in Meghalaya is part of a larger trend in the Northeast, where Nagaland recorded the highest forest cover loss with 125.22 sq km, followed by Tripura with 100.22 sq km, and Assam with 83.92 sq km.

Previous article
ILP, language recognition among unfulfilled demands as year ends
Next article
Govt’s priorities misplaced: VPP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”

A crowded Khyndai Lad junction is decked with lights as Christmas celebrations take flight in the city, on...
MEGHALAYA

Cong chief alleges internal power struggles within NPP

Investment Act Row By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala has claimed that the Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

‘Questions’ on infra withhold course approval for engineering college in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has withheld its approval for...
MEGHALAYA

Rymbui rejects claims of VPP sweeping polls

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and MLA Lahkmen Rymbui has pointed out the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”

MEGHALAYA 0
A crowded Khyndai Lad junction is decked with lights...

Cong chief alleges internal power struggles within NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
Investment Act Row By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya Congress...

‘Questions’ on infra withhold course approval for engineering college in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: The All India Council...
Load more

Popular news

“IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!”

MEGHALAYA 0
A crowded Khyndai Lad junction is decked with lights...

Cong chief alleges internal power struggles within NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
Investment Act Row By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: Meghalaya Congress...

‘Questions’ on infra withhold course approval for engineering college in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 21: The All India Council...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge