Tamil Nadu bakery makes 7-foot-tall cake of Ratan Tata and his dog for Christmas celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 22 : A Ramanathapuram-based bakery has made a 7-foot-tall cake of legendary industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata and his beloved dog, drawing the admiration of locals with the unique creation.

The cake, designed by Aishwaryaa’s Bakery, as part of its annual Christmas and New Year celebrations, has become a major attraction in the area.

Known for its tradition of crafting cakes in the shape of iconic personalities, the bakery has previously paid tribute to luminaries like music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, poet and freedom fighter Bharathiyar, and football legend Diego Maradona. This year, the bakery made the cake in honour of Ratan Tata, a symbol of integrity, innovation, and philanthropy in Indian industry.

The cake, which weighs approximately 60 kilograms, required days of intricate craftsmanship. Its striking detail and size have drawn crowds of curious onlookers, with many students and families stopping by to take selfies with the edible masterpiece.

Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Naval Tata served as the chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012 and interim chairman between October 2016 and February 2017. His contributions to Indian industry and his dedication to social causes have earned him immense respect and admiration.

The bakery’s owner shared that Ratan Tata’s enduring legacy inspired the design. The owner said that every year, they aim to create something unique for Christmas and New Year. This time, they chose Ratan Tata because of people’s love and respect for him. “Seeing the positive reactions and appreciation from the public is truly heartwarming,” the owner added.

Locals have praised the bakery’s creativity, calling the cake a fitting tribute to a great personality and a delightful festive season highlight. This edible homage reflects not only Ratan Tata’s widespread admiration but also the community’s appreciation for his life and work.

Aishwaryaa’s Bakery continues to celebrate the season with innovation, leaving a sweet impression on all who visit.

–IANS