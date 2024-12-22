Sunday, December 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Two youths killed as motorcycle rams into guardrail at flyover in Kolkata

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Dec 22 : Two youths were killed as a motorcycle they were riding on rammed into a guardrail at a flyover in Kolkata on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anish Rana (19) and Danish Alam (18), residents of the Bowbazar area in Kolkata.

Eyewitnesses said that Alam was driving the motorcycle at a high speed on Maa Flyover, where accidents are quite frequent.

They also said that neither Rana nor Alam were wearing headgear and the speedily-driven motorcycle rammed into a guardrail at a curve on the flyover. The impact of the collision was such that both fell from the flyover and suffered severe head injuries.

Locals assembled there and informed the local police. The injured were immediately rushed to state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College &amp; Hospital in Kolkata, where they were declared dead.

Sources in City police said that since accidents are quite frequent on Maa Flyover, the cops often conduct awareness drives on precautions while driving, especially for two-wheelers.

“The motorcyclists are specially alerted to use headgear and avoid over-speeding on the flyover. However, a section of motorcyclists, especially the youths, often ignore those notes of caution. Had the motorcycle’s speed this morning been within a reasonable limit while crossing the curve, the accident could have been avoided. Moreover, had the two deceased youths been using headgear, their lives could have been saved,” said an official from the City Police’s Traffic Department.

Besides over-speeding, he added, another reason for frequent motorcycle accidents on Maa Flyover was the motorcyclists getting entangled in stray and sharp Chinese kite strings. To prevent that, the city police have raised a wire fence four feet above Maa Flyover’s guard walls.

–IANS

Previous article
Stepwell discovered during excavation in Sambhal’s Chandausi area
Next article
UNICEF joins Bengal govt’s efforts to combat juvenile diabetes
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

After NGT order, Kerala clears dumped medical waste in TN’s Tirunelveli

Chennai, Dec 22: Following a strict directive from the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the...
NATIONAL

AAP announces door-to-door registration drive for two schemes

New Delhi, Dec 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on...
NATIONAL

CCPA fines coaching institute for misleading ads on UPSC exam results

New Delhi, Dec 22 : The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2...
NATIONAL

Bihar: Protesting students suspect paper leak in BPSC examination

Patna, Dec 22:) Despite Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) rescheduling the examination of the Bapu exam centre, students...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

After NGT order, Kerala clears dumped medical waste in TN’s Tirunelveli

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Dec 22: Following a strict directive from the...

AAP announces door-to-door registration drive for two schemes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National...

CCPA fines coaching institute for misleading ads on UPSC exam results

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 22 : The Central Consumer Protection...
Load more

Popular news

After NGT order, Kerala clears dumped medical waste in TN’s Tirunelveli

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Dec 22: Following a strict directive from the...

AAP announces door-to-door registration drive for two schemes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National...

CCPA fines coaching institute for misleading ads on UPSC exam results

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 22 : The Central Consumer Protection...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge