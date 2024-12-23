Monday, December 23, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

11th Pdengshakap Secondary School football tourney starts

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

JOWAI, Dec 22: The 11th Pdengshakap Secondary School Invitation Football Knock-Out Tournament 2024-25 kicked off on Saturday when KSF FT from East Jaintia Hills faced Nongrim Hills SSCC from East Khasi Hills 2-1. KSF won the match 2-1. KSF’s first goal was scored by Donbok Lyngdoh in the 44th minute, followed by a second goal from Phrang Pakem in the 68th minute. Nongrim Hills managed to score a single goal, courtesy of Gadiel Puia in the 78th minute. The tournament was inaugurated by M Pohsnem, SDO of PWD Amlarem Sub-Division, who attended the event as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Oriswell Khyriem, Sports Secretary, along with local elders and village officials. A total of 35 teams from across Khasi and Jaintia Hills have come to compete in the tournament. The tournament aims to raise funds for the development of Pdengshakap Secondary School, in Amlarem. In his address, the Chief Guest praised the efforts of the tournament organizers and the entire village community for their consistent efforts to organize the event annually, helping to support the school. The total prize money for this year’s tournament is Rs 6 lakh, with the winner set to receive Rs 3.5 lakh and the runner-up Rs 2.5 lakh. The tournament will continue on December 28, with two exciting matches. Riverside FC will face Kynrumlang-I FC at 12:00 PM, while Synroplang FC will take on Be My Fan at 2:00 PM.

Previous article
Sports Snippets
Next article
Will Rohit Sharma change his tactics for Boxing Day Test?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Iran’s supreme leader says Syrian youth will resist incoming govt

Tehran, Dec 22: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday said that young Syrians will resist the new government emerging...
INTERNATIONAL

Chinese military slams Pentagon report, says it exaggerates China’s threat

Beijing, Dec 22: The Chinese military has denounced a recent Pentagon report alleging corruption is denting PLA’s modernisation,...
MEGHALAYA

City GLEAMS to welcome Christmas

INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine hits Russian fuel depot for second time this month

Kyiv, Dec 22: Ukrainian drones struck a major Russian fuel depot for the second time in just over...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Iran’s supreme leader says Syrian youth will resist incoming govt

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, Dec 22: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday said...

Chinese military slams Pentagon report, says it exaggerates China’s threat

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Dec 22: The Chinese military has denounced a...

City GLEAMS to welcome Christmas

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

Popular news

Iran’s supreme leader says Syrian youth will resist incoming govt

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, Dec 22: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday said...

Chinese military slams Pentagon report, says it exaggerates China’s threat

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Dec 22: The Chinese military has denounced a...

City GLEAMS to welcome Christmas

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge