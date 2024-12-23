11th Pdengshakap Secondary School football tourney starts

JOWAI, Dec 22: The 11th Pdengshakap Secondary School Invitation Football Knock-Out Tournament 2024-25 kicked off on Saturday when KSF FT from East Jaintia Hills faced Nongrim Hills SSCC from East Khasi Hills 2-1. KSF won the match 2-1. KSF’s first goal was scored by Donbok Lyngdoh in the 44th minute, followed by a second goal from Phrang Pakem in the 68th minute. Nongrim Hills managed to score a single goal, courtesy of Gadiel Puia in the 78th minute. The tournament was inaugurated by M Pohsnem, SDO of PWD Amlarem Sub-Division, who attended the event as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Oriswell Khyriem, Sports Secretary, along with local elders and village officials. A total of 35 teams from across Khasi and Jaintia Hills have come to compete in the tournament. The tournament aims to raise funds for the development of Pdengshakap Secondary School, in Amlarem. In his address, the Chief Guest praised the efforts of the tournament organizers and the entire village community for their consistent efforts to organize the event annually, helping to support the school. The total prize money for this year’s tournament is Rs 6 lakh, with the winner set to receive Rs 3.5 lakh and the runner-up Rs 2.5 lakh. The tournament will continue on December 28, with two exciting matches. Riverside FC will face Kynrumlang-I FC at 12:00 PM, while Synroplang FC will take on Be My Fan at 2:00 PM.