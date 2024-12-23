Monday, December 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Phones out as Shillong lights up ahead of Christmas
As the festive season has swept over Shillong, the city’s streets are aglow with Christmas lights, twinkling like a thousand stars. However, in the midst of all the sparkling beauty, there’s a new trend taking over the holiday spirit , the universal glow of phone screens.
Whether one is riding a scooty, stuck in traffic, or casually strolling down, it’s hard to spot anyone without their phone out. In fact, the more crowded the street, the more pronounced the spectacle. Cars crawl at a snail’s pace, not only because of the traffic, but because every driver is trying to snap that ideal shot of their car’s headlights reflecting off the festive decorations.
Even pedestrians seem to have developed a sixth sense for spotting the “best” Instagram-worthy angle. For those who manage to get through the crowds, a quick selfie with the Christmas tree becomes a mandatory activity.

Shillong Taxi Tales
If Shillong’s taxis could talk, they’d have enough material to write a bestseller. Every backseat conversation is a window into the city’s soul. This Shillong Jottings member came across a few gems during taxi rides, which are summarised here:
On Traffic
Passenger: “You know, at this rate, I should’ve just walked to Police Bazar.”
Taxi Driver: “True, but then you’d be stuck behind selfie-takers instead of cars. Traffic or tourists—take your pick.”
On Tourists
Passenger: “Tourists must be good for business, right?”
Taxi Driver: “Of course! They pay well. But the other day, someone asked me to stop and wait while they clicked photos of a fluffy dog on the road. How do I explain that dogs are part of the traffic here?”
On Weather
Passenger: “This fog is something else. Can you even see the road?”
Taxi Driver: “Not really. But don’t worry, I’m a Shillong driver. I drive by instinct and memory, the road bends where it feels like.”
On Life in Shillong
Passenger: “Life here feels peaceful, don’t you think?”
Taxi Driver: “Peaceful? Sure, until it’s the festivals or a concert night. Then the city becomes one big parking lot with a live soundtrack.”

