Ex-MLA George Lyngdoh likely to return to Congress

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Congress party is poised to get a major boost ahead of the district council elections as former MLA and Trinamool Congress leader, George B Lyngdoh is likely to return to the party fold.

Revealing this here on Monday, MPCC president Vincent H Pala said he met Lyngdoh and requested him to return to the Congress.

“He (George Lyngdoh) will take his supporters into confidence and by tomorrow, he is likely to take a decision,” Pala said.

Lyngdoh along with a dozen other MLAs, including Mukul Sangma and Charles Pyngrope, had quit the Congress and joined TMC in 2022, just months ahead of the Assembly elections.

Lyngdoh, however, lost the election from the Umroi seat to NPP’s Damanbait Lamare.

Last year, Lyngdoh had tendered his resignation as vice president of Meghalaya TMC and also as president of the TMC’s Umroi Block.

Pala defended the move to bring Lyngdoh back into the party, saying the Congress need good politicians and leaders.