Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

BJP slams govt on Smart City claims

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The state BJP has rapped the Meghalaya government for calling the “unlivable” Shillong a Smart City.
“I don’t see anything smart about Shillong except the smart billboards installed all over the city,” BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said on Monday.
He said Shillong is no longer livable and people who have the capacity are moving out to places in the Ri-Bhoi district.
“If we can travel only 2 km in an hour, it does not make sense for the people,” he said while asking the government to implement the projects instead of making tall claims.
According to Kharkrang, most projects the government talks about exist only in newspapers and social media whereas the city has nothing that can be called smart.
Lamenting that the pavements in the city continue to be invaded by hawkers, he feared that an extension road near the CRPF camp in Polo would also be run over by the vendors soon.
Stating that even the road to New Shillong Township is occupied by hawkers, he said the government is reluctant to act against them at the initial stage and eventually emboldens them to claim their spaces.
“We don’t even have anything futuristic in the city,” he said
The Meghalaya government had promised the construction of smart roads, improvement of junctions, construction of malls, parking lots, etc., under the Shillong Smart City project.
However, hardly anything except the Integrated Command and Control Centre is currently functional. Other projects, such as the Business Centre, shopping mall at Polo, and market complex at Laitumkhrah, have yet to be inaugurated.
A year has passed since the work on smart roads was scheduled to start. Other projects such as the beautification of Wahumkhrah and Ward’s Lake also appear to have been put in cold storage.

Previous article
Ex-MLA George Lyngdoh likely to return to Congress
Next article
Ri-Bhoi district admin bans protest by group
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Festivities and chaos: Khyndai Lad struggles amid increasing footfall

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The city’s commercial hub of Khyndai Lad has become the cynosure of all...
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi district admin bans protest by group

Assam-based Kutumba Surakshya Parishad has announced a demonstration in Byrnihat today against curbs on Hindu rituals at Mawjymbuin From...
MEGHALAYA

Ex-MLA George Lyngdoh likely to return to Congress

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Congress party is poised to get a major boost ahead of the...
MEGHALAYA

ED conducts searches at CMJ University, foundation offices

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said its Guwahati zonal office conducted search...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Festivities and chaos: Khyndai Lad struggles amid increasing footfall

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The city’s commercial hub...

Ri-Bhoi district admin bans protest by group

MEGHALAYA 0
Assam-based Kutumba Surakshya Parishad has announced a demonstration in...

Ex-MLA George Lyngdoh likely to return to Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Congress party is...
Load more

Popular news

Festivities and chaos: Khyndai Lad struggles amid increasing footfall

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The city’s commercial hub...

Ri-Bhoi district admin bans protest by group

MEGHALAYA 0
Assam-based Kutumba Surakshya Parishad has announced a demonstration in...

Ex-MLA George Lyngdoh likely to return to Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Congress party is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge