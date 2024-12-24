Union min blames weather for state’s PMGSY work sloth

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan said the ministry has set the March 2025 deadline to complete all the ongoing road projects funded under the PMGSY in the northeastern region.

Talking to reporters on Monday, he attributed the slow pace of the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) work in the Northeast to the challenging weather conditions in the region.

“We found during the review meeting that the projects under the PMGSY have not progressed well because the working period is only four to five months in the region due to the weather conditions,” Paswan said.

He added the deadlines have not been met because of the weather.

“We expect the PMGSY works to be completed by March 31 next year despite the hurdles faced,” he said.

Stating that such challenges are expected in the hilly areas, he said the government is confident about overcoming the hurdles to complete the projects.

Paswan said the Centre plans to provide all-weather roads to 25,000 rural habitations in Phase 4 under the PMGSY.

The state government received Rs 1,056.82 crore from the Centre to develop rural infrastructure under the PMGSY-III.

The Ministry of Rural Development announced the huge investment for the construction of 88 roads spanning 782.155 km and 55 bridges to enhance connectivity and foster economic growth.

As part of the ongoing effort, the state has received approval for 55 roads covering 443.26 km with an estimated investment of Rs 412.34 crore under the PMGSY-III.

According to the Centre, this infusion of funds would improve access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and local markets and strengthen connectivity in rural areas.

Improvement of connectivity is expected to promote regional trade, commerce, and economic development while creating jobs and stimulating local economies, which would align with New Delhi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).