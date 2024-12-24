Tuesday, December 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Lambor Malngiang to contest polls as independent candidate

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: Former Nongkrem MLA Lambor Malngiang has announced that he will contest the upcoming election to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), scheduled for February 21 next year, as an independent candidate.
It may be recalled that Malngiang had unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly elections as a candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP).
Speaking to reporters, the former MLA stated that his decision to contest as an independent was influenced by the majority of his supporters.
He clarified that he was never a primary member of the UDP, despite contesting on the party’s ticket in the previous election.
“I was an aspirant for the UDP ticket to contest the 2023 Assembly election. After losing, I never attended any of the UDP meetings since I was not invited and was not a primary member,” Malngiang explained.
In response to queries, Malngiang confirmed that he has decided against contesting the upcoming election under any party banner. “I personally feel it would be better for me to contest as an independent candidate,” he added.
So far, the National People’s Party (NPP) is the only party to have announced its candidate for the Nongkrem constituency, naming Kitbor Syiem. Syiem is a close associate of Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, the sitting MLA of Nongkrem and leader of the Voice of the People Party (VPP).
The ruling NPP, along with the UDP and Congress, is expected to announce its official candidates for Nongkrem in early 2024.

