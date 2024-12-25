Wednesday, December 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

50% of NH-6 repair work complete: MLA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 24: The vital National Highway 6 that connects Meghalaya with other Northeastern states is likely to become fit and fine by March next year with almost 50 per cent of the repair work completed.
Disclosing this on Tuesday, Sutnga-Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla, who recently inspected the road, said the contractors are doing their best to expedite the repair work.
Asked about the frequent landslides which hamper traffic movement on the road, Shylla said an amount of Rs 190 crore is likely to be sanctioned next year for tackling the landslides in Sonapur area in East Jaintia Hills.
“The agency will construct protection walls tenders for which will be floated early next year,” she added.

