Astronomy workshop triggers curiosity among students at Borhat in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 28: Astronomy, often considered a gateway to fostering scientific temperament, took center stage at Borhat Higher Secondary School in Charaideo district of Assam as the Astro-Science Centre and Observatory (ASCO) of the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) conducted a “One-day Workshop on Day Time Astronomy.”

The programme commenced with an inaugural session led by the school’s Principal, Jitu Moni Bhuyan, who outlined the objectives of the workshop in the presence of all faculty members. Dr. Nitu Borgohain, Assistant Professor of Physics at USTM, delivered a popular talk titled “Our Position in the Cosmos,” which provided a broader perspective of humanity’s place in the universe. This was followed by an engaging hands-on activity where students learned to measure the solar diameter using simple yet effective techniques.

Over 600 students enthusiastically participated, immersing themselves in the activities that combined theoretical knowledge with practical application. Both students and teachers expressed gratitude to USTM for bringing such an enriching experience to their remote locality.

“The workshop was not only informative but also deeply inspiring,” said a participating student. Teachers echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of such programs in fostering scientific awareness. They urged USTM to organize more such events in the future.

Dr. Borgohain lauded the students’ enthusiasm, noting, “Their eagerness to learn is a testament to the universal appeal of astronomy. We hope to continue nurturing such curiosity through our outreach initiatives.”

Designed to ignite curiosity and enhance understanding of celestial phenomena, the workshop introduced students to the wonders of the universe through hands-on activities. While night-time skies often captivate budding astronomers, the event emphasized daytime activities that help students explore celestial objects, their sizes, and their trajectories.

ISRO's SpaDEX mission to achieve a historic space docking feat: Jitendra Singh
PM Modi meets World Chess Champion D. Gukesh, calls him 'India's pride'
