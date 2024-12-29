City church slams Hindu groups for disrupting religious activities

Highlighting a related issue, the Bishop said that a religious organisation from Assam had threatened the local Dorbar responsible for upkeep of the Mawjymbuin cave, demanding permission to perform pujas there. There appears to be a coordinated effort across the country to intensify such acts and tactics, he remarked

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 28: The All Saints’ Cathedral in Shillong has expressed concern over the growing trend of disruptions in worship services and religious programmes caused by members of Hindu groups across the country, including Meghalaya.

Condemning the desecration of the Epiphany Church in Mawlynnong, Bishop Purely Lyngdoh stated, “This incident occurred at a time when Christian churches and institutions in many parts of the country are experiencing similar disruptions to their worship and programmes caused by members of Hindu groups.”

Highlighting a related issue, the Bishop pointed out that a religious organisation from Assam had recently threatened the local Dorbar responsible for the upkeep of the Mawjymbuin cave, demanding permission to perform pujas there. He remarked, “There appears to be a coordinated effort across the country to intensify such acts and tactics.”

The Bishop urged the state government to take strict action against those involved in the desecration of the Mawlynnong church. “We are deeply saddened by the recent incident at the church in Mawlynnong, and we strongly condemn such actions,” he said.

He further emphasised that the motives behind these actions were utterly wrong and appeared to be premeditated, potentially reflecting contempt and disregard for the tribal communities and their religious beliefs.

“We call upon the state government and its authorities to bring the perpetrators of such acts to justice. This will serve as a deterrent against future desecration of any place of worship,” the Bishop added.