Sunday, December 29, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

City church slams Hindu groups for disrupting religious activities

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Highlighting a related issue, the Bishop said that a religious organisation from Assam had threatened the local Dorbar responsible for upkeep of the Mawjymbuin cave, demanding permission to perform pujas there. There appears to be a coordinated effort across the country to intensify such acts and tactics, he remarked

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 28: The All Saints’ Cathedral in Shillong has expressed concern over the growing trend of disruptions in worship services and religious programmes caused by members of Hindu groups across the country, including Meghalaya.
Condemning the desecration of the Epiphany Church in Mawlynnong, Bishop Purely Lyngdoh stated, “This incident occurred at a time when Christian churches and institutions in many parts of the country are experiencing similar disruptions to their worship and programmes caused by members of Hindu groups.”
Highlighting a related issue, the Bishop pointed out that a religious organisation from Assam had recently threatened the local Dorbar responsible for the upkeep of the Mawjymbuin cave, demanding permission to perform pujas there. He remarked, “There appears to be a coordinated effort across the country to intensify such acts and tactics.”
The Bishop urged the state government to take strict action against those involved in the desecration of the Mawlynnong church. “We are deeply saddened by the recent incident at the church in Mawlynnong, and we strongly condemn such actions,” he said.
He further emphasised that the motives behind these actions were utterly wrong and appeared to be premeditated, potentially reflecting contempt and disregard for the tribal communities and their religious beliefs.
“We call upon the state government and its authorities to bring the perpetrators of such acts to justice. This will serve as a deterrent against future desecration of any place of worship,” the Bishop added.

Previous article
Polls: UDP for HSSLC exams postponement over date clash
Next article
Police zero in on church trespasser
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY PULLOUT

Kashmir- An exotic heaven recovering from bloodshed, counting on tourism for brighter future

By Aafaque Hussain “Gar firdaus, bar rue zamin ast, hamin asto, hamin asto, hamin asto" which translates to "If...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

The 2024 Wrap

By Jnanendra Das  We got here before GTA6! Did anyone else feel like 2024 zoomed past faster than a...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Bollywood 2024: Spotting the stars

Bollywood continued to witness high and low points in 2024. While some superstars failed to deliver at the...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Kidspace

Anaya Chetia, Class I, Kendriya Vidyalaya Upper Shillong Aksana Asorphi Sahkhar, Class I, Loreto Convent Maiabanylla Kharbuli, Class I, St...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kashmir- An exotic heaven recovering from bloodshed, counting on tourism for brighter future

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Aafaque Hussain “Gar firdaus, bar rue zamin ast, hamin...

The 2024 Wrap

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Jnanendra Das  We got here before GTA6! Did anyone...

Bollywood 2024: Spotting the stars

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Bollywood continued to witness high and low points in...
Load more

Popular news

Kashmir- An exotic heaven recovering from bloodshed, counting on tourism for brighter future

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Aafaque Hussain “Gar firdaus, bar rue zamin ast, hamin...

The 2024 Wrap

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Jnanendra Das  We got here before GTA6! Did anyone...

Bollywood 2024: Spotting the stars

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Bollywood continued to witness high and low points in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge