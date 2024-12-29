Sunday, December 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Polls: UDP for HSSLC exams postponement over date clash

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 28: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday asked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to consider postponing the upcoming Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination as it coincides with the district council elections.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh pointed out that the HSSLC examination, scheduled from February 10 to 21, coincides with the preparations of political parties for the district council elections. Further, he pointed out that the polling day is on February 21.
“On receiving numerous complaints from a cross-section of people, I would like to request you to kindly consider the postponement of the coming HSSLC examination to a later date so that the student community will not be affected,” Lyngdoh said.
Meanwhile, the UDP will release its second list of candidates on December 30.
UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said the list will have the names of more than 10 candidates contesting in Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council elections.

