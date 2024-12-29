Sunday, December 29, 2024
Police zero in on church trespasser

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 28: Akash Sagar, a social media influencer who shouted pro-Hindu slogans inside a church in Mawlynnong village, East Khasi Hills, is likely to be arrested soon.
Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang on Saturday said that the police know his whereabouts and are taking necessary action. She, however, did not give a date by which he would be arrested.
Sagar chanted sensitive slogans inside a church in Mawlynnong, drawing sharp criticisms from people in the state.
Soon after the incident, some citizens filed an FIR against him and called for his immediate arrest. The police registered a case against the influencer with 1.5 million followers on Instagram.
The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has demanded the immediate arrest of Sagar for the “blatant act of insulting and disrespecting” Christians with his objectionable act in the Mawlynnong church.
Taking a strong exception to the act, the HYC’s Central Executive Council termed it as a direct attack on people following the Christian faith and belief.
“This is also a deliberate attempt to create communal tension in the state and impose a majoritarian agenda, which is completely unacceptable,” the HYC said.
Asking the police to arrest Sagar and his accomplices at the earliest and make him face the consequences of his actions according to the provisions of the law, the HYC said an example should be set by the law enforcing agencies in Meghalaya in the instant case so that such acts are not repeated and Christians in the state are not disrespected in the future.
The HYC also urged the government and all stakeholders, particularly those involved in the tourism sector, to not take such acts for granted and to educate tourists to be sensitive towards the sentiments of the local people regardless of any faith or belief.
The HYC also wanted some standard operating procedures and do’s and don’ts for tourists at various sites, particularly the places of religious significance.

