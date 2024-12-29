The 2024 Wrap

By Jnanendra Das

We got here before GTA6! Did anyone else feel like 2024 zoomed past faster than a viral internet trend? We’re way past the “sky is the limit” phase, with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe doing the closest flyby of the Sun on Christmas Day, gathering all kinds of sigma-coded data. Early this October, SpaceX caught its superheavy Starship booster mid-air, and Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, stranded in space, gifted us an out-of-this-world Christmas selfie. ISRO wasn’t far behind, making major strides with XPoSat, its Reusable Launch Vehicle and Autonomous Landing Mission, Chandrayaan 3’s discoveries in the moon’s south pole and Aditya L1, which finally cozied up near the Sun.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) reached omnipresence, with Open AI’s Sora generating hyper-realistic videos. ChatGPT found itself used for astrology predictions and a ridiculous number of grammar checks before sending an email. Quantum computers overtook supercomputers in what felt like a plot twist, and Microsoft’s infamous “bluescreen of dead” in July brought the digital world to a screeching halt.

Shillong claimed its unofficial crown as the concert capital this year (don’t fact-check us on this). Schools even had to declare a day off after back-to-back gigs left the city dazed. If you missed it, “So bad, it hurts.” Before that, we dived headfirst into Rosé and Bruno Mars’s song “APT.”, originating from a drinking game born in Korean apartments—turning it into an Instagram anthem. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” followed as the caffeine-fuelled track nobody asked for but secretly needed. And let’s not forget the “Good Morning Pineapple” reel, which we all vibed to more times than we care to count, even if we pretend otherwise.

Also in music, the fusion band “Shakti” brought home the Grammy for Best Global Music Album with This Moment. However, India lost a heartbeat this year with Pandit Zakir Hussain’s passing after his incredible three-Grammy sweep alongside Shakti.

Sports had its share of triumphs too. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh brought home Paris Olympic medals with their quiet, demure-coded excellence. Simone Biles’s infectious joy lit up the gymnastics floor, while India’s Paralympians rewrote history with 29 medals haul—reminding the world that “disability is not inability.” Cricket’s highlight reel saw India lifting the T20 World Cup after 17 long years of heartbreak, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s women’s team claimed the WPL crown, smashing viewership records.

Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest world chess champion at just 18. His success story underscored the sacrifices behind greatness, proving it’s not just about talent but relentless effort—both his and his family’s.

On the pop-cultural front, “brain-rot” content dominated our screens, becoming Oxford’s Word of the Year and sparking mental health and anxiety concerns. Meanwhile, July 22 was declared the hottest day ever (NASA), with an unusual heatwave gripping the Northeast, even Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Adding to the climate concerns, shrinking forest cover became a hot topic. Byrnihat made several headlines for being the most polluted urban centre in India.

In film, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light dazzled with two Golden Globes nominations after winning the Cannes Grand Prix. While it was snubbed for India’s official Oscar entry, it topped Obama’s annual recommendations and multiple collected accolades globally. Adding more rizz to that list coming from India, Vir Das made history as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards.

Over on the Shillong Sub-Reddit, one of the top questions this year was hilariously earnest: “What’s the Khasi word for fart?” The thread spiralled into chaos, proving yet again that the internet is a treasure trove of unintentional comedy. And speaking of internet stars, Moo Deng—a pygmy hippo with glossy skin, blush-pink cheeks, and a belly that jiggles with every trot—stole our hearts one adorable moment at a time. This Khao Kheow Zoo (Thailand) resident became everyone’s “pookie,” biting keepers and delivering adorable rage on cue.

Nostalgia also had its moment. Vinyl made a roaring comeback, reminding us we’re never quite over retro vibes. And in a Comic-Con bombshell, Robert Downey Jr. shocked fans by announcing his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—not as Iron Man but as the villain Doctor Doom. Cue the collective gasp.

This is far from a complete list of 2024’s “moments,” but hey, we’re all lowkey chill guys. Forgive this skibbidi attempt at a recap—and here’s to whatever chaos 2025 brings next!