Bollywood 2024: Spotting the stars

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen with a bang in 2023 by delivering three massive hits and once again returned to hiatus this year as he had no movies releasing on the big screen. However, Khan’s life remained eventful on the sporting field since his Kolkata Knight Riders won the coveted Indian Premier League for the third time since the inception of the cash-rich tournament.

Despite remaining absent on the big screen, Khan shattered a new record and surpassed his colleague Akshay Kumar or even cricket icon Virat Kohli to become the highest tax-paying celebrity in the country this year. As per a list prepared by Forbes in September, Khan paid Rs 92 crore in taxes. This was expected especially after the success of three back-to-back movies last year.



Akshay Kumar: Bollywood’s Mr Dependable could not live up to the expectations since all his releases, except Singham Again, bombed at the Box Office. He began the year by teaming up with Tiger Shroff with his Eid release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action thriller hit the silver screen with higher expectations but opened with negative reviews and ended with a whimper.

His other two releases Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein remained impactless and tasted unimpressive run at the Box Office.

Akshay made a small appearance in 2024’s biggest hit Stree 2 and was also a part of the other major release of the year Singham Again. The two releases were saving grace. Fans expect Kumar to return as a Box Office rockstar in the coming years.

Salman Khan: The actor spent some tense days in 2024 after he repeatedly received death threats with reports suggesting Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it. Earlier this year, shots were even fired by alleged members of the gang outside Khan’s Bandra residence.

Kriti Sanon: From playing a robot who romanced Shahid Kapoor to producing his own film, Kriti Sanon continued to impress her fans with her progressive stance every year. She began 2024 with her first release for the year titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Starring opposite Shahid Kapoor, Kriti played the unconventional role of a robot in the science-fiction romantic-comedy movie which was released on February 9 ahead of Valentine’s Day. The movie gained mixed reviews in the market from critics and movie lovers alike.