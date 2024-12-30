Kangana Ranaut goes vintage for ‘Emergency’ promotion on ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Mumbai, Dec 30: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently promoting her upcoming film “Emergency”, chose to go all vintage to promote her film on “Bigg Boss 18.” On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos revealing her look on the popular reality show.

In the images, she exudes vintage vibes in an elegant, retro-inspired top paired with a matching skirt. She completed her look with a neat hairdo and statement earrings, finishing the outfit with matching heels. Sharing the photos, Ranaut wrote, “Emergency on 17th Jan. Bigg Boss on 31st December.”

The actress was also spotted outside the “Bigg Boss 18” house in the film city, Mumbai. Speaking to the media, Kangana said, “Aj mera rule chalega, ab sab rules break honge.” (“Today my rule will prevail; now all the rules will be broken.”) Last year, she appeared on “Bigg Boss 17” as a celebrity guest on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her film “Tejas.” She danced with host Salman Khan and even mimicked his style on stage.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress will appear on the reality show to promote her forthcoming biopic “Emergency,” in which she plays the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie has received a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), provided the filmmakers implement three edits and substantiate any controversial historical statements with credible sources.

“Emergency” is Kangana’s second directorial effort after “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.” After multiple delays, Kangana officially revealed the new release date for her highly anticipated film in November. The movie is now set to release on January 17, 2025. This announcement comes nearly a month after Kangana shared that she had finally received clearance from the CBFC in October, following several challenges in securing the certification.

Kangana shared the new release date on Instagram, writing, “17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas!”

