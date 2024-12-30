National Nuggets

Four die after inhaling toxic gas at Gujarat chemical unit

Bharuch, Dec 29: Four workers died after inhaling toxic fumes following a gas leak at a chemical plant at Dahej in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, police said on Sunday. The company said all four were given immediate medical care but could not be saved. It has announced Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each victim. A company employee and three contractual workers fell unconscious after poisonous fumes leaked from a pipe at a production unit of the Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) on Saturday night, Dahej police station inspector BM Patidar said. They were rushed to a private hospital where all four of them died, he said. and further probe into the incident was underway, the official said. The company will pay an ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh to the family of each deceased person along with full settlement of their statutory dues, insurance benefits, and pending salaries, it said. The company has offered a job to the ward of the deceased employee and said it will sponsor his education, including his engineering studies, the statement said. (PTI)

Two Telangana policemen die by suicide

Hyderabad, Dec 29: Two policemen allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Siddipet and Medak districts of Telangana on Sunday, police said. A 34-year-old constable, working with the 17th Battalion in Sircilla, ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance after allegedly mixing the same substance in soft drinks and giving it to his wife and two children at their house in Siddipet, they said. He later hung himself, while residents shifted his wife and children to a government hospital. Doctors stated that their condition is stable, police added. In another incident, a head constable in his 50s, allegedly hung himself from a tree near his quarters in Medak district. He was working at the Kulcharam police station. Police said they are investigating the reasons behind the suicides. Cases have been registered and further probe is ongoing. (PTI)

7 Bangladeshis deported from South Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 29: Atleast seven illegal immigrants were deported from south Delhi, police said on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said on Saturday a team apprehended seven nationals of Bangladesh, including five women, near the Arjangarh Metro Station in Fatehpur Beri area. He said raids were conducted in slums, labour camps, and unauthorised colonies, leading to the capture of the illegal immigrants. The detained individuals were identified as Mohammad Umor Faruk (33), Riyaj Miyan (20) and five women, all hailing from Bangladesh, he added. During interrogation they revealed that they had illegally crossed the border and were residing in Rajeev Nagar in Gurgaon. Verification of their mobile phones and documents confirmed their Bangladeshi citizenship, said the DCP. They were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) following completion of necessary documentation, he said. (PTI)