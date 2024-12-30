Monday, December 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

New Year celebrations against Islam: Muslim leader issues ‘fatwa’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

The fatwa states that celebrating the New Year is inappropriate for Muslims

Bareilly, Dec 29: Ahead of the New Year, a controversial statement was made by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, President of All India Muslim Jamaat. On Sunday, he spoke about a fatwa issued against participating in New Year’s celebrations and offering greetings for the occasion.
He advised Muslims not to engage in such activities and stated that those who do would be considered criminals according to Sharia law. He stressed that Muslims should refrain from participating in these practices.
In a video message, he said: “Chashma Darul Ifta Bareilly Sharif has issued a fatwa regarding the celebration of the New Year. The fatwa states that celebrating the New Year as per the English calendar in January is inappropriate for Muslims. It also mentions that many Muslim boys and girls celebrate the New Year and exchange greetings, which is a religious ritual of Christians. Islam prohibits participating in or following the religious rituals of any other religion.”
He further explained: “The fatwa also highlighted that New Year celebrations often involve dancing, loud noise, drinking alcohol, gambling, and other activities strictly prohibited in Islam. Anyone who participates in such events will be considered a sinner. Therefore, Muslims have been clearly instructed to stay away from such activities and not celebrate the New Year, as it goes against Islamic principles. In the eyes of Sharia, people who engage in such acts are criminals. They should refrain from such actions and never indulge in them.”
However, Kashish Warsi, the national president of the Sufi Foundation, has reportedly criticised the fatwa.
He has reportedly called it a product of a “fatwa factory” that places undue restrictions on Muslims. Warsi questioned the selective labelling of practices as forbidden, arguing that genuine issues within the community remain unaddressed. (IANS)

Previous article
From electoral bonds to child marriage: Five landmark verdicts of SC in 2024
Next article
National Nuggets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

South Korean plane skids off runway, burts into flames

Seoul, Dec 29: A passenger plane skidded off a runway at a South Korean airport Sunday, slammed into...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Four die after inhaling toxic gas at Gujarat chemical unit Bharuch, Dec 29: Four workers died after inhaling toxic...
NATIONAL

From electoral bonds to child marriage: Five landmark verdicts of SC in 2024

New Delhi, Dec 29: From striking down the electoral bonds scheme to ruling on quotas within quotas and...
SPORTS

Tailenders give Aussies edge after Bumrah blitz

It will require biggest successful fourth-innings run chase for India to win at MCG as Australia too fancy...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

South Korean plane skids off runway, burts into flames

INTERNATIONAL 0
Seoul, Dec 29: A passenger plane skidded off a...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Four die after inhaling toxic gas at Gujarat chemical...

From electoral bonds to child marriage: Five landmark verdicts of SC in 2024

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 29: From striking down the electoral...
Load more

Popular news

South Korean plane skids off runway, burts into flames

INTERNATIONAL 0
Seoul, Dec 29: A passenger plane skidded off a...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Four die after inhaling toxic gas at Gujarat chemical...

From electoral bonds to child marriage: Five landmark verdicts of SC in 2024

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 29: From striking down the electoral...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge