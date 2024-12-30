Spreading same lies won’t make it truth: Hardeep Puri tears into Kejriwal over Rohingya claims

New Delhi, Dec 30: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday shot back at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s claims on Rohingyas settlement in the capital and asserted that spreading the ‘same lies again and again won’t turn it into a truth’.

In a sharp rebuttal of Kejriwal’s charges over the settlement of Rohingyas with the alleged blessings of the Centre, the Union Minister said that it was AAP and its MLA which got them settled in Delhi and got their voter cards made.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s MLA settled them in Delhi and got their voter cards made by giving them free rations, water, and electricity, along with Rs 10,000 to each one. Because the whole country knows which party the Rohingyas can vote for,” he remarked.

Hardeep Puri’s assertions came on the back of Kejriwal’s direct charge at the Centre hours ago, where he claimed that the Union Minister and HM Amit Shah have all the data on how and where they have settled Rohingyas and also called for ‘their arrest’.

Dismissing the charges outrightly, Hardeep Puri said that Kejriwal’s repeated support for Rohingya is like playing with the country’s security. “Even the snow doesn’t melt in the sunshine of lies; the truth is still like a rock! By spreading the same lie again and again, it will not turn into truth…yes it will definitely prove you are a liar again and again.

The truth is that till date, no EWS flat has been given to any Rohingya anywhere.” He further said that the tweet which the AAP was referring to for spreading ‘misinformation’ against the Centre was clarified by his ministry on the same day.

“No EWS flat has been given to any Rohingya anywhere,” he wrote on X. In a strongly-worded X post, Hardeep Puri called out the ‘shameless’ attempt by the AAP dispensation and functionaries to mislead the people of Delhi.

“This is the height of low-level politics! Shame on you, stop lying!” he wrote. In an earlier statement, the Union Minister said that Kejriwal and his party claim that BJP has brought Rohingyas to Delhi and asked a pointed question, “Do you think that they will ever vote for BJP in any circumstances?”

IANS