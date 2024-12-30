Tourists flock Gujarat’s Kutch for ‘Rann Utsav’ ahead of New Year, following PM Modi’s appeal

Kutch, Dec 30: Following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat’s famed ‘Rann Utsav’, tourists from all corners of the country are flocking to the Kutch region to experience the mesmerising salt desert.

The celebrations, which continue for almost three months is in full swing ahead of the New Year celebrations. The region is witnessing an influx of visitors at the Kutch’s Kiran Utsav, where people are exploring the famous white salt marshes, a stunning natural spectacle, unique to the area.

The administration has made special arrangements to cater to the growing number of visitors, including a Volvo bus service from Bhuj to Kutch for easier access. Additionally, special attention is being given to the comfort of tourists at the Tent City, where visitors are being provided with top-notch facilities.

Talking to IANS, two sisters, Manu and Pragati, visiting Kutch for the first time, shared their excitement: “We came here today to explore Gujarat. We are feeling like we’re walking in snow! The area is so mesmerising that we plan to stay here longer. It’s a must-have experience.”

Anuradha Sharma from Punjab expressed her amazement at the sight of the Rann Utsav, saying “I had heard about such places, but now I can finally experience it. Kutch is an incredibly beautiful place, unlike any other in the country—or even the world. For anyone seeking an adventure, this is the place to visit.”

Amit Gupta, the manager of the Rannotsav Tent City, confirmed that they are fully prepared for the large number of visitors expected for the New Year’s celebrations. “Our Prime Minister had appealed for people to visit here, and they are coming in thousands. Hotels are fully booked, and this has created more job opportunities for the locals. It is important for people to learn about Kutch’s culture and history.”

The festivities, which began on December 1, will continue until February 28, 2025, while the Tent City will remain open until the end of March. The annual Rann Utsav transforms the Great Rann of Kutch’s vast, pristine white sands into a cultural haven, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in local heritage, music, art, and cuisine.

Kutch, Gujarat’s largest district, is famous not for the White Rann but is also home to range of other attractions, offering tourists an unforgettable blend of scenic beauty, rich history, and vibrant traditions.

IANS