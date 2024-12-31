Ex-US president Jimmy Carter breathes his last

Washington, Dec 30: Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president and the third American head to make a trip to India, during which a village in Haryana was named Carterpuri in his honour, has died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia surrounded by his family.

Carter, who died Sunday at 100, was the longest-lived president in US history.

“Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Rosalynn and one grandchild.