Tuesday, December 31, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Ex-US president Jimmy Carter breathes his last

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Washington, Dec 30: Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president and the third American head to make a trip to India, during which a village in Haryana was named Carterpuri in his honour, has died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia surrounded by his family.
Carter, who died Sunday at 100, was the longest-lived president in US history.
“Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Rosalynn and one grandchild.

Previous article
Pakistan’s largest nuclear power plant construction project gets green light
Next article
A boy looks at members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A boy looks at members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government

A boy looks at members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government, taking part in an...
MEGHALAYA

Paul not in sync with UDP stand on investment plan

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: A day after the UDP sought to rake up the MDA government’s investment...
MEGHALAYA

Another year set to go by but issues remain unresolved

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: The year 2024 is about to come to a close but the issues...
MEGHALAYA

Paul says church trespass politics of Hindutva sentiments

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 30: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh condemned the action of social media influencer Akash Sagar,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A boy looks at members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government

INTERNATIONAL 0
A boy looks at members of the security forces...

Paul not in sync with UDP stand on investment plan

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: A day after the...

Another year set to go by but issues remain unresolved

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: The year 2024 is...
Load more

Popular news

A boy looks at members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government

INTERNATIONAL 0
A boy looks at members of the security forces...

Paul not in sync with UDP stand on investment plan

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: A day after the...

Another year set to go by but issues remain unresolved

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 30: The year 2024 is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge