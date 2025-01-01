2024: A year of conclaves for Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The year 2024 has been a landmark one for Meghalaya, marked by a series of high-profile conclaves that underscored the state’s focus on addressing critical issues, and driving progress across diverse sectors. From water conservation to healthcare, media, and tourism, these events laid the groundwork for initiatives that could potentially reshape the socio-economic landscape of the region. While these efforts signal a step in the right direction, only time will reveal whether they will translate into tangible changes on the ground.

The year kicked off with the International Water Conclave and the ‘Closing the Care Gap: Cancer Conclave’.

The International Water Conclave was a standout event this year, addressing the pressing issue of water management in the hill regions. Over the course of the conclave, experts engaged in in-depth discussions on topics like climate resilience, disaster management, and best practices in water conservation. Actionable pathways were identified, but the real challenge lies in the implementation of these strategies. As Meghalaya grapples with water scarcity, the success of these deliberations will depend on how effectively they are translated into ground-level interventions.

The Meghalaya Cancer Conclave 2024 also drew attention to the growing cancer burden in the state. Held on the theme ‘Close the Care Gap’, the conclave saw participation from key stakeholders. The conclave’s discussions, which covered early diagnosis, technology-enabled screening, supportive care, and survivorship, were accompanied by heartfelt testimonials from cancer survivors, adding a human dimension to the event.

While the conclave signifies a significant step towards improving cancer care, questions remain about the state’s ability to scale up these initiatives and ensure accessibility, particularly in rural areas.

In another first, the Meghalaya Media Conclave brought journalists together under the theme “Redefining Journalism in the Digital Age.” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, while emphasizing the need for training and interactive programs for journalists, spoke about the importance of factual reporting and building trust with readers. Six senior journalists from the state were felicitated at the event, acknowledging their contributions to the field.

The conclave also addressed the challenges of social media usage and the ethical responsibilities of young journalists.

Hello Meghalaya Conclave, an event that set the tone for a future-focused agenda. Alongside the conclave, the launch of the Hello Meghalaya OTT platform marked a bold move to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage, art, and entertainment on a global stage.

Meghalaya also hosted a Tourism Mart, which highlighted the state’s untapped potential in the tourism sector, aiming to position it as a premier destination for adventure, culture, and heritage tourism.

With conclaves spanning crucial sectors like water management, healthcare, media, and tourism, 2024 has undoubtedly been a year of ambitious discussions and visionary declarations for Meghalaya. These events reflect the state government’s intent to address long-standing issues and explore innovative solutions. However, the true measure of success will depend on the implementation of these ideas and the tangible benefits they bring to the people.

As Meghalaya looks ahead to 2025, all eyes will be on whether these initiatives fructify into meaningful change. Will the policies and plans debated in these conclaves find their way into effective action? Will the optimism of 2024 translate into real progress? Only time will tell if this year of conclaves will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the state or remain a series of well-intentioned discussions.