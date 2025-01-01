VPP raises pertinent issues

SHILLONG, Dec 31: As the year draws to a close, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has raised questions on the state government’s commitment to issues such as Inner Line Permit (ILP), the state’s boundary row with Assam and lifting the coal mining ban.

“ILP has a history in a sense that our own leaders publicly stated Meghalaya does not need ILP. The need was felt either pretentiously or genuinely after the passing of the CAA in 2019. Because of CAA, they said we need ILP,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said.

Claiming that the fight for ILP in Meghalaya has always been half-hearted, he said, “…I will say the fight from the political leaders, who presently rule the state, is not convincing. I do not know how genuine they are in this fight.”

Stating that the VPP will try to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and pursue the matter at the central level, Myrboh said the state government has to show the intent for ILP.

“To me, I don’t know if the fight (for ILP) is pretentious or real,” he said.

He also said that the border issue was taken up as part of a “political agenda” with eye on the 2023 Assembly elections. By initiating this, they showed the close connection between the political leaders of the two states, vis-à-vis the chief ministers, he added.

“One has to understand that the boundary issue was taken up from that perspective and since election is far this time, they are not in a hurry. People are putting pressure but both governments do not seem to care,” he added.

Stating that one has to see the political dividends, he said, “When they do this, it is more about political dividends. Going by the present status, it seems they are not really serious about it.”

On the coal ban, Myrboh said, “…we know illegal coal mining was taking place and past incidents proved it. When anything is done in an illegal way, there will always be certain people who will benefit from it hugely.”

“If you go by the observation of the High Court of Meghalaya, it is interesting that the court really did not appreciate the efforts made by the government, so that itself speaks volumes,” the VPP leader added.

Insisting on legalizing coal mining, he asked, “Is the present dispensation really interested in making it legal?”

He added, “Even the judiciary expressed its doubt. What is needed is we should stop illegal coal mining until we have legalised coal mining,” Myrboh said.

Stating that scientific mining needs investment, he said stopping illegal coal mining will be possible with a strong police presence.