2024: A year of festivals for Meghalaya and its citizens

SHILLONG, Dec 31: If 2024 could be summed up in a single word for Meghalaya, it would be “festivals”. The state outdid itself this year with an impressive lineup of events spanning music, literature, adventure, and art. From international music icons gracing Shillong’s stages to literary stalwarts exchanging ideas, to storytellers and poets captivating audiences, the year was nothing short of spectacular.

The usual December festival buzz began much earlier this time, with globally acclaimed artists Calum Scott and Music Travel Love inaugurating the state’s showbiz calendar. Calum Scott, the British singer-songwriter known for hits like You Are The Reason and Dancing On My Own, left audiences spellbound with his emotive performance. Meanwhile, Music Travel Love, a Canadian sibling duo renowned for their acoustic covers, brought a refreshing vibe to Shillong’s picturesque Lariti Cultural Centre, performing to a packed auditorium.

The duo also collaborated with several local artists on stage, giving Meghalaya’s homegrown talent much-deserved validation and a chance to shine on an international platform.

As the year progressed, the momentum only grew stronger. In September, Shillong welcomed Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker, whose chart-topping tracks like Faded and Alone transformed the city into an open-air dance floor. The Shillong Chamber Choir joined him in a special collaboration, adding a local flavor to the electrifying performance. Fans from across the region flocked to witness the magic, solidifying Shillong’s reputation as a hub for world-class music events.

But 2024 wasn’t just about music—it also brought adventure to the forefront with the Meghalaya Kayak Festival. Attracting water sports enthusiasts from around the globe, the festival not only showcased the state’s natural beauty but also highlighted its potential as a premier destination for adventure tourism.

In November, the much-anticipated Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival painted the city in vibrant shades of pink. The blooming cherry trees provided a picturesque backdrop, but it was the performances that stole the spotlight. International sensations like Akon, R3HAB, and Clean Bandit and Boney M shared the stage with Bollywood stars such as Kanika Kapoor and Jasleen Royal, alongside local talent.

This year’s Cherry Blossom festival’s theme stood true to its theme, ‘The Year of legends’ and served to people across generations. As the older generation grooved to several tracks by Boney M, the younger generations lived through the Akon nostalgia.

On the literary front, the Shillong Literature Festival reaffirmed that the city isn’t just about music—it’s also a melting pot for intellectual and creative minds. Literary stalwarts like Vikram Seth, author of the celebrated A Suitable Boy, Shobhaa De, known for her provocative writing, and Jerry Pinto, a storyteller par excellence, engaged audiences with their insights and works. The literary fest also saw an impressive footfall of around 20,000 people over a span of 3 days.

Adding to the literary buzz was the Spoken Fest, hosted in Shillong for the first time. This festival brought together celebrated artists like Tillotama Shome, Amol Palekar, and the band When Chai Met Toast. Poets, storytellers, and spoken-word artists from across the country added their voices to the mix, further solidifying Shillong’s place as an emerging cultural and literary hub.

Meanwhile, the Garo Hills saw its share of excitement with performances by Europe, who brought their iconic The Final Countdown to the region, alongside Euphoria and Gajendra Verma.

And just when it seemed like the festival calendar had peaked, Bryan Adams arrived in Shillong. The legendary Canadian rocker, known for timeless hits like Summer of ’69 and Heaven, performed to a crowd of 30,000. The audience, comprising mostly older generations, relived the nostalgia of his classic tunes, proving once again that Shillong is truly India’s “Music Capital.”

The major festivals, such as the Cherry Blossom Festival, saw an attendance of nearly one lakh over two days, showcasing the immense popularity of these events. With Ed Sheeran and Mr. Big to perform in 2025, expectations for the coming year are soaring.