Wednesday, January 1, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Investment plan draws VPP flak

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 31: Ahead of the district council elections, the principal political rivals of the ruling NPP are stoking the fire of the state government’s plan for attracting private investment that has the sensitive aspect of enhanced land lease for a period of 60 years.
On Tuesday, the VPP responded to Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh’s clarification on the undying controversy, saying there is opposition to the government’s proposal since there is a trust deficit given the track record of the ruling dispensation.
“It is true that there is a genuine lack of trust in the government,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said, reacting to the Meghalaya State Promotion Investment Facilitation Act and the opposition to it.
Myrboh recalled how land in New Shillong Township was given away to some NPP leaders at Re 1 per sq ft.
“The poor do not have access to housing facilities and land but well-placed people are given incentives. It violates the spirit of the Land Transfer Act,” he said.
He said the government should show with actions that it functions for the benefit of the indigenous people.
“If their track record is not in the interest of the people of the state, then people have every right to express their doubts,” the VPP leader said.
“In the process of land acquisition for highways and certain projects, the government allowed middlemen to get involved. There have been so much of talks about New Shillong. There is this allegation that there was a clandestine relationship between the government and some people,” Myrboh said.
He said when there are such allegations, no wonders that people would doubt anything.
“Illegal coke factories are in operation in Jaintia hills. Who will believe the government did not know anything about them and it does not have the power (to go after them). Such instances make people not to trust the government,” the VPP leader said.
He said the government should try to gain the trust of the people and improve its track record. “If the government brings development, people will not oppose it,” he added.

Previous article
VPP raises pertinent issues
Next article
2024: A year of festivals for Meghalaya and its citizens
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NOTICE

The office and press of The Shillong Times will remain closed on January 1 (Wednesday) on account of...
MEGHALAYA

Hawkers hassling tourists in ‘busy’ Khyndai Lad

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The hawkers occupying considerable public space in Police Bazar are not only an eyesore but...
MEGHALAYA

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic about 2025 turning out better than 2024, which did...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU VC extends leave till January 12

SHILLONG, Dec 31: NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has once again extended his earned leave till January...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NOTICE

MEGHALAYA 0
The office and press of The Shillong Times will...

Hawkers hassling tourists in ‘busy’ Khyndai Lad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The hawkers occupying considerable public space...

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic...
Load more

Popular news

NOTICE

MEGHALAYA 0
The office and press of The Shillong Times will...

Hawkers hassling tourists in ‘busy’ Khyndai Lad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The hawkers occupying considerable public space...

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge