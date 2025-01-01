Investment plan draws VPP flak

SHILLONG, Dec 31: Ahead of the district council elections, the principal political rivals of the ruling NPP are stoking the fire of the state government’s plan for attracting private investment that has the sensitive aspect of enhanced land lease for a period of 60 years.

On Tuesday, the VPP responded to Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh’s clarification on the undying controversy, saying there is opposition to the government’s proposal since there is a trust deficit given the track record of the ruling dispensation.

“It is true that there is a genuine lack of trust in the government,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said, reacting to the Meghalaya State Promotion Investment Facilitation Act and the opposition to it.

Myrboh recalled how land in New Shillong Township was given away to some NPP leaders at Re 1 per sq ft.

“The poor do not have access to housing facilities and land but well-placed people are given incentives. It violates the spirit of the Land Transfer Act,” he said.

He said the government should show with actions that it functions for the benefit of the indigenous people.

“If their track record is not in the interest of the people of the state, then people have every right to express their doubts,” the VPP leader said.

“In the process of land acquisition for highways and certain projects, the government allowed middlemen to get involved. There have been so much of talks about New Shillong. There is this allegation that there was a clandestine relationship between the government and some people,” Myrboh said.

He said when there are such allegations, no wonders that people would doubt anything.

“Illegal coke factories are in operation in Jaintia hills. Who will believe the government did not know anything about them and it does not have the power (to go after them). Such instances make people not to trust the government,” the VPP leader said.

He said the government should try to gain the trust of the people and improve its track record. “If the government brings development, people will not oppose it,” he added.