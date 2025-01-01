NEHU VC extends leave till January 12

SHILLONG, Dec 31: NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has once again extended his earned leave till January 12.

“In continuation of my email dated December 1, 2024 regarding my earned leave, I request an extension of the same from December 30 till January (with suffix 11 & 12 December) due to the same circumstances,” Prof Shukla in the email address to the NEHU Registrar on Tuesday.

In the email, Prof Shukla said that in case of any urgent academic or administrative matters, the Registrar may reach him via phone or online/email.

Prof Shukla further stated that the senior-most professor or Pro Vice-chancellor shall look at routine work of the university during his absence.

It may be mentioned that the extended earned leaves of NEHU Vice Chancellor had ended on December 29.

The VC had gone on leave after the students agitated with the support of both teaching and non-teaching staff due to his alleged mismanagement and autocratic style of function in the first week of November.

The students also staged a hunger strike for nearly three weeks.

The VC had previously written to the Ministry of Education seeking “adequate security support from the central government” to resume his duties at NEHU but later extended his earned leave.