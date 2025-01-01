Wednesday, January 1, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NEHU VC extends leave till January 12

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 31: NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has once again extended his earned leave till January 12.
“In continuation of my email dated December 1, 2024 regarding my earned leave, I request an extension of the same from December 30 till January (with suffix 11 & 12 December) due to the same circumstances,” Prof Shukla in the email address to the NEHU Registrar on Tuesday.
In the email, Prof Shukla said that in case of any urgent academic or administrative matters, the Registrar may reach him via phone or online/email.
Prof Shukla further stated that the senior-most professor or Pro Vice-chancellor shall look at routine work of the university during his absence.
It may be mentioned that the extended earned leaves of NEHU Vice Chancellor had ended on December 29.
The VC had gone on leave after the students agitated with the support of both teaching and non-teaching staff due to his alleged mismanagement and autocratic style of function in the first week of November.
The students also staged a hunger strike for nearly three weeks.
The VC had previously written to the Ministry of Education seeking “adequate security support from the central government” to resume his duties at NEHU but later extended his earned leave.

Previous article
2024: A year of festivals for Meghalaya and its citizens
Next article
Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NOTICE

The office and press of The Shillong Times will remain closed on January 1 (Wednesday) on account of...
MEGHALAYA

Hawkers hassling tourists in ‘busy’ Khyndai Lad

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The hawkers occupying considerable public space in Police Bazar are not only an eyesore but...
MEGHALAYA

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic about 2025 turning out better than 2024, which did...
MEGHALAYA

2024: A year of festivals for Meghalaya and its citizens

SHILLONG, Dec 31: If 2024 could be summed up in a single word for Meghalaya, it would be...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NOTICE

MEGHALAYA 0
The office and press of The Shillong Times will...

Hawkers hassling tourists in ‘busy’ Khyndai Lad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The hawkers occupying considerable public space...

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic...
Load more

Popular news

NOTICE

MEGHALAYA 0
The office and press of The Shillong Times will...

Hawkers hassling tourists in ‘busy’ Khyndai Lad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The hawkers occupying considerable public space...

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge