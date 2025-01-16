Thursday, January 16, 2025
Assam MP moves defence minister over threat to NE by China’s dam project

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Ministry of Defence to take immediate steps to assess the strategic implications of the world’s largest hydropower dam that China has proposed to build on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet, and its potential impact on India’s national security.

In a letter to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, the Congress MP expressed serious concern for India’s water security, stating that the proposed project puts the northeastern states, particularly Assam, in a vulnerable position.

“The river (Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet) flows into India as the Siang and then as the Brahmaputra through Assam. This project, with its vast scale, poses serious implications for India’s national security, particularly concerning water security and regional stability. Immediate and decisive action is necessary to safeguard our interests,” Gogoi stated in the letter.

“The strategic control of a major waterway could give China unprecedented influence over India, particularly in times of military or diplomatic tension. This is not just a hypothetical risk, as demonstrated during the Doklam standoff in 2017. During that episode, China suspended the sharing of crucial hydrological data on the Brahmaputra, withholding critical information on water levels during the monsoon season, which posed significant risks to Assam and other downstream areas,” he stated.

“While data sharing resumed in 2018, the event highlighted the vulnerability of India’s downstream states to China’s decisions regarding water flow. In a similar situation, during periods of heightened tension, China could again withhold vital hydrological data, severely affecting flood forecasting and management in India,” the Congress leader stated.

“The proposed dam, by altering the river’s flow, could also significantly impact India’s water security, particularly during the dry season. Assam, which already faces seasonal flooding, could see its situation exacerbated if China releases large volumes of water during the monsoon, overwhelming the already fragile flood control infrastructure” he stated.

“Conversely, withholding water during droughts could lead to severe water shortages, particularly for agriculture, which is the backbone of Assam’s economy. The risk of weaponising the water supply, especially in a region as strategically sensitive as the northeastern states, is not just a matter of environmental concern but one of national security. In addition to the immediate water security risks, the dam also presents broader geopolitical challenges,” Gogoi stated.

The Congress leader further stated that the possible weaponisation of water resources in times of tension must be closely monitored, as it posed a direct threat to both our security and stability in the region.

“Close coordination with regional security forces in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, will also be essential to mitigate any cross-border risks arising from this project,” he stated in the letter to the defence minister.

