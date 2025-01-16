Thursday, January 16, 2025
Exciting soccer matches mark Meghalaya Games 2025

Shillong, January 16: The 6th Meghalaya Games 2025 continued to witness exciting football matches at the  Kiang Nangbah Stadium in Jowai today.

In the first match of the Women Senior Category, East Khasi Hills emerged victorious with a convincing 11-2 win over North Garo Hills.

The second match saw West Garo Hills defeat South Garo Hills with a score of 4-0. East Jaintia Hills secured a narrow 2-1 win against East Garo Hills in the third match.

The final match of the day ended with South West Khasi Hills winning against West Khasi Hills scoring a single goal to which the goal tally of West Khasi Hills remained zero.

The 6th Meghalaya Games 2025, which kicked off on January 16, 2025, will continue till January 25, 2025. The games, formally set to be inaugurated on January 20, 2025, will feature over 3500 players competing in 29 disciplines, including four demo sports.

 

