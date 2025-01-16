Thursday, January 16, 2025
EC issues advisory, urges parties for responsible use of AI in poll campaign

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued an advisory to the political parties, urging them to act judiciously and transparently in using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated content during poll campaigns.

The EC advisory comes almost a fortnight ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5. It only seeks to limit the possibility of misuse of AI-enabled content in the run-up to elections but also ensure that parties adhere to ‘ethical use’ of social media in bolstering their campaign.

The poll panel also asked political parties and their representatives to refrain from using any AI-generated/distorted/manipulated content which spreads misinformation and disinformation, in their campaign. The advisory comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed cases against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over ‘misuse’ of modified content showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah.

In its advisory, the EC has asked political parties as well as their leaders and star campaigners to prominently label their campaign materials created or enhanced using artificial intelligence (AI) or other synthetic, digital means.

“Prominent and easily discernible labelling of Al-generated content would ensure responsible and transparent campaigning and informed voters,” EC advisory said. It added that political parties must label all images, videos, audio, or other materials generated or significantly altered using AI with labels such as “AI-generated”, “Digitally Enhanced” or “Synthetic Content”.

It also directed the parties to issue disclaimers in campaign ads and promotional content when they use synthetic content online and offline. “The guidelines seek to curb the possibility of disturbing the level-playing field by political parties and their representatives by using ‘deep fakes’, AI-generated distorted content and ensure strict avoidance of any wrongful use of the same by political parties and their representatives during the model code of conduct in the General Elections,” the EC said in an official statement.

IANS

Internet users to surpass 900 million in India this year, AI a game changer
Judicial probe ordered into Umrangso mine mishap; SIT to be instituted
