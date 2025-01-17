Friday, January 17, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

DiCaprio to donate $1 million to LA fire relief efforts

By: Agencies

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is donating $1 million to help Los Angeles recover from the devastating wildfires. The Oscar winner announced on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, January 15 that he is donating $1 million toward relief efforts, reports people.com. “The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild’s Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts,” he wrote. “Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund- organisations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most,” added the Don’t Look Up actor. (IANS)

Previous article
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Actor out of danger, on his path to recovery
Next article
Tanishk Bagchi attempts his first solo album in Sky Force
