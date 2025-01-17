Friday, January 17, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tanishk Bagchi attempts his first solo album in Sky Force

By: Agencies

Date:

Acclaimed music composer Tanishk Bagchi is all set to fly with his first solo album in Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated drama, Sky Force. Spilling his excitement regarding his first solo attempt, Tanishk Bagchi was quoted saying, “After a very beautiful journey and creating a mix of originals and recreations for films, I finally decided to take up my first solo film. I would say the credit goes to Maddock Films because the kind of scripts they are working on really makes you feel hungry as an artist to give your full potential. (IANS)

Previous article
DiCaprio to donate $1 million to LA fire relief efforts
Next article
Sofia Vergara sparks dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton
