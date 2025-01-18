Saturday, January 18, 2025
SPORTS

Haaland signs new contract to stay at Man City until 2034

By: Agencies

Date:

Manchester, Jan 17: Erling Haaland has signed a new contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034. City announced the new 9½-year deal on Friday for the 24-year-old Haaland, who has scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the world.
“Now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward,” Haaland said in a City statement.
The Norway striker will be turning age 34 when the contract expires. The Athletic reported that the deal removed release clauses that were in his previous deal, which was due to expire in June 2027.
“Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s outgoing director of football. “The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.”
The new deal for Haaland comes as City awaits a verdict after being charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.
“Now I am City no matter what,” Haaland said.
It kickstarts what looks like being a busy few weeks for City, which is expected to buy multiple players with the team enduring its worst season since Pep Guardiola joined as manager in 2016.
City is sixth in the Premier League after 21 games of a title defence that has been derailed by injuries to key players and a dip in form of others.
City has been linked with signing striker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt and young defenders Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. They would reportedly cost more than $150 million. (AP)

