Saturday, January 18, 2025
spot_img
EconomyNews Alert

IT major Wipro slated to hire up to 12,000 freshers in FY26

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 18: IT software major Wipro is slated to hire up to 12,000 freshers next fiscal (FY26), as it aimed to hire about 10,000 freshers this fiscal (FY25). According to the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil, nearly 7,000 freshers have already been onboarded in the October-December (Q3) quarter and another 2,500-3,000 are expected to join in Q4 FY25.

Govil emphasised a cautious yet consistent hiring approach, as the IT company reassesses its hiring models to improve employee utilisation and grow margins amid declining attrition rates. In its Q3 FY25 result, Wipro reported a headcount of 232,732 employees (net deduction of 1,157) as of December 31, 2024, with a net utilisation of 83.5 per cent.

The IT software major reported a 4.5 per cent sequential increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,354 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year compared to the preceding quarter.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the company expects revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,602 million to $2,655 million. According to Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro, in a seasonally weak quarter, “our strong in quarter execution helped us deliver above the top end of our revenue guidance”.

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said that the company expanded margins for a fourth consecutive quarter, “enabling us to achieve our previously stated target margin of 17.5 per cent.” “We are pleased to share that the board has approved our revised capital allocation policy that increases the committed payout percentage to 70 per cent or above in a block of 3 years. In addition, board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share,” said Iyer.

IANS

Previous article
Israel approves Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage deal
Next article
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena Kapoor visits Lilavati to check up on hubby
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Where did Kareena Kapoor & kids go after the attack?

Mumbai, Jan 18: Saif Ali Khan and his family recently went through a lot after they were attacked...
MEGHALAYA

USTM Crowned ‘University of the Year 2024’ at Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards

  Guwahati, Jan 18: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been honoured with the prestigious title...
NATIONAL

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena Kapoor visits Lilavati to check up on hubby

Mumbai, Jan 18: As Saif Ali Khan recovers at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after the horrific incident, Kareena Kapoor...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel approves Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage deal

Jerusalem, Jan 18: The Israeli government on Saturday approved a ceasefire agreement aimed at the release of hostages...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Where did Kareena Kapoor & kids go after the attack?

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Jan 18: Saif Ali Khan and his family...

USTM Crowned ‘University of the Year 2024’ at Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: The University of Science and Technology...

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena Kapoor visits Lilavati to check up on hubby

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Jan 18: As Saif Ali Khan recovers at...
Load more

Popular news

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Where did Kareena Kapoor & kids go after the attack?

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Jan 18: Saif Ali Khan and his family...

USTM Crowned ‘University of the Year 2024’ at Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: The University of Science and Technology...

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena Kapoor visits Lilavati to check up on hubby

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Jan 18: As Saif Ali Khan recovers at...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge