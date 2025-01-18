Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena Kapoor visits Lilavati to check up on hubby

Mumbai, Jan 18: As Saif Ali Khan recovers at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after the horrific incident, Kareena Kapoor recently visited him. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress can be seen carrying a sipper as she enters the hospital.

From the looks of it, she seems to be getting some juice or herbs for her hubby. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that after attacking Saif Ali Khan, the accused went to Dadar. He reportedly purchased a pair of headphones from a mobile shop in the Kaptan Khana area.

Members of the crime branch, along with several police officers recently visited the shop and even checked the CCTV footage for any evidence. They also questioned the shopkeeper, however, he revealed that he was completely unaware of the attack.

Furthermore, the police were also able to locate the auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who took Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital after the attack. The Bandra police station also recorded the rickshaw driver’s statement.

In the meantime, Kareena Kapoor also recorded her statement with the police. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actress stated how she and her family reacted during the frightening incident. She further went on to reveal that as soon as the attack took place, she sent the children Taimur, Jeh, along with the domestic help to the 12th floor in order to keep them safe.

Kareena Kapoor also shared with the police that the attacker did not steal anything from their house, however, he was extremely aggressive. The actress said that the attacker repeatedly tried to harm Saif Ali Khan while he bravely attempted to defend himself. Following the attack, Kareena Kapoor was shifted to her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house.

Despite the constant efforts of the police, the attacker remains at large till now. Additionally, it is also not clear what was the motive behind the attack. However, the authorities are exploring all possible angles in the case.

IANS