Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from Cash Warren after nearly 17 years of marriage. She took to her social media handle to update her fans about the news, reported Page Six. The couple are heading towards divorce. “I’ve been on a journey of self realisation and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.” Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from Cash Warren after nearly 17 years of marriage. (IANS)