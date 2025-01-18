Saturday, January 18, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

John Abraham’s The Diplomat to release March 7

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Action star John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, which is inspired by real events, is all set to release on March 7. The Diplomat is inspired by a true story that shook the nation, the film promises a gripping tale of power, patriotism. Stepping into the shoes of a high-ranking government official, John will be seen taking the audiences on an edge-of-the-seat journey filled with intense drama and high-octane moments. Directed by the acclaimed Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. (IANS)

Previous article
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police detain suspect
Next article
Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Chris Martin seen exploring Mumbai at iconic Marine Drive

Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band, Coldplay, was spotted exploring the entertainment capital of India...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from Cash Warren after nearly 17 years of marriage. She...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police detain suspect

New CCTV footage reveals suspect with face covered inside actor’s residence As Saif Ali Khan recovers at the Lilavati...
SPORTS

‘Mbappé was jealous of Messi in Paris’

Sao Paulo, Jan 17: Striker Neymar said his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé became “a little jealous”...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chris Martin seen exploring Mumbai at iconic Marine Drive

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band,...

Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from...

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police detain suspect

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New CCTV footage reveals suspect with face covered inside...
Load more

Popular news

Chris Martin seen exploring Mumbai at iconic Marine Drive

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band,...

Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from...

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police detain suspect

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New CCTV footage reveals suspect with face covered inside...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge