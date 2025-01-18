John Abraham’s The Diplomat to release March 7

Action star John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, which is inspired by real events, is all set to release on March 7. The Diplomat is inspired by a true story that shook the nation, the film promises a gripping tale of power, patriotism. Stepping into the shoes of a high-ranking government official, John will be seen taking the audiences on an edge-of-the-seat journey filled with intense drama and high-octane moments. Directed by the acclaimed Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. (IANS)