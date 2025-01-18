Chris Martin seen exploring Mumbai at iconic Marine Drive

Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band, Coldplay, was spotted exploring the entertainment capital of India at the iconic Marine Drive. The singer and his partner Dakota Johnson arrived in the city on Thursday evening along with the band. The official X, formerly Twitter, account of the band shared a picture of its lead singer posing at the Marine Drive. They wrote in the caption, “We are so happy and grateful to be here in India”. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted arriving at Mumbai airport together. The band, which is known for iconic tracks like is set to take the stage in Mumbai on January 18 and January 19, and an additional show on January 21. (IANS)