Saturday, January 18, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Chris Martin seen exploring Mumbai at iconic Marine Drive

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band, Coldplay, was spotted exploring the entertainment capital of India at the iconic Marine Drive. The singer and his partner Dakota Johnson arrived in the city on Thursday evening along with the band. The official X, formerly Twitter, account of the band shared a picture of its lead singer posing at the Marine Drive. They wrote in the caption, “We are so happy and grateful to be here in India”. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted arriving at Mumbai airport together. The band, which is known for iconic tracks like is set to take the stage in Mumbai on January 18 and January 19, and an additional show on January 21. (IANS)

Previous article
Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from Cash Warren after nearly 17 years of marriage. She...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

John Abraham’s The Diplomat to release March 7

Action star John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, which is inspired by real events, is all set to release on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police detain suspect

New CCTV footage reveals suspect with face covered inside actor’s residence As Saif Ali Khan recovers at the Lilavati...
SPORTS

‘Mbappé was jealous of Messi in Paris’

Sao Paulo, Jan 17: Striker Neymar said his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé became “a little jealous”...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from...

John Abraham’s The Diplomat to release March 7

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Action star John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, which is inspired...

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police detain suspect

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New CCTV footage reveals suspect with face covered inside...
Load more

Popular news

Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from...

John Abraham’s The Diplomat to release March 7

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Action star John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, which is inspired...

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police detain suspect

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New CCTV footage reveals suspect with face covered inside...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge